Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Localities submerged again as dyke damaged at Raninagar

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Localities submerged again as dyke damaged at Raninagar

Localities submerged again as dyke damaged at Raninagar

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Oct 2: Due to incessant rainfall and onrush of water from upstream, the Chhota Jamuna River overflowed submerging different areas of the upazila again.
Earlier, the strong current broke the Nandaibari embankment in Gona Union of the upazila in mid-July last. Flood water entered localities; vegetable fields were submerged, and fishes from ponds were washed away.
Soon after the water receded, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) took steps to repair the broken embankment by appointing contractor. But before the work was finished, the river overflowed again, causing breach in the dyke and submerging localities.
As a result, people living along the riverbanks have been marooned. They are yet to get any government help.
These people have been marooned with waist-level water in their houses.  Their cooking has been suspended, and acute drinking water crisis emerged.
Already, potholes have been created on about 46-km road ranging from Raninagar to Atrai upazilas. In the absence of any authoritative effort, locals are trying to protect their areas by fencing with sand bags and bamboos.
In 2017, the embankment developed breach, and then several parts of Raninagar and Atrai upazilas had gone under water.
In this season, strong current in the Chhota Jamuna River broke the embankment at Nandaibari-Krishnapur point, and flooded localities. 
Chairman of Gona Union Parishad Abul Hasnat Khan Hasan said the the embankment at Nandaibari has turned into a curse for the locals. Due to breaches every year, the flood is damaging localities. But, the authorities concerned are not taking any step.
"I have tried much to repair it. But later, I came to know that it will be repaired in the dry season," he added.
Naogaon BWDB Executive Engineer Ariful Islam Khan said they appointed contractor to repair the embankment after it broke in July last. Accordingly, some works were done but these were damaged again with water swelling in the river.
Permanent repairing cannot be done before the dry season arrives, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation
Housewife found dead at Bauphal
Farmers getting benefits from dredging of Abadia Canal
Three murdered in three districts
Danganbhuiyan Health Complex gets equipment
Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ in Manikganj
National Productivity Day-2020 observed
Localities submerged again as dyke damaged at Raninagar


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft