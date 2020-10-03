

Localities submerged again as dyke damaged at Raninagar

Earlier, the strong current broke the Nandaibari embankment in Gona Union of the upazila in mid-July last. Flood water entered localities; vegetable fields were submerged, and fishes from ponds were washed away.

Soon after the water receded, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) took steps to repair the broken embankment by appointing contractor. But before the work was finished, the river overflowed again, causing breach in the dyke and submerging localities.

As a result, people living along the riverbanks have been marooned. They are yet to get any government help.

These people have been marooned with waist-level water in their houses. Their cooking has been suspended, and acute drinking water crisis emerged.

Already, potholes have been created on about 46-km road ranging from Raninagar to Atrai upazilas. In the absence of any authoritative effort, locals are trying to protect their areas by fencing with sand bags and bamboos.

In 2017, the embankment developed breach, and then several parts of Raninagar and Atrai upazilas had gone under water.

In this season, strong current in the Chhota Jamuna River broke the embankment at Nandaibari-Krishnapur point, and flooded localities.

Chairman of Gona Union Parishad Abul Hasnat Khan Hasan said the the embankment at Nandaibari has turned into a curse for the locals. Due to breaches every year, the flood is damaging localities. But, the authorities concerned are not taking any step.

"I have tried much to repair it. But later, I came to know that it will be repaired in the dry season," he added.

Naogaon BWDB Executive Engineer Ariful Islam Khan said they appointed contractor to repair the embankment after it broke in July last. Accordingly, some works were done but these were damaged again with water swelling in the river.

