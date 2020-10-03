Video
Saturday, 3 October, 2020
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Five persons were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Bhola and Mymensingh, in two days. 
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Hafez Bellal Uddin, 40, son of Md Shahab Uddin, a resident of Charmohar area under Charramiz Union in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher at Laxmipur Baitul Arj Islamia Academy.
Police and local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Hafez Bellal Uddin from back in Charseeta area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.
However, police seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Ramgati Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mominul Haque confirmed the incident.
BHOLA: Three persons including a minor girl were killed and five others injured in three separate road accidents in Daulatkhan and Char Fasson upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Daulatkhan Upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Kabir Hossain, 65, and Lamia, 8, residents of the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan PS Bazlar Rahman said Kabir was killed in Banglabazar area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Road as a bus ran over him.
Meanwhile, Lamia was run over by an auto-rickshaw in Mizirhat area under Soyedpur Union, the OC added.
On the other hand, a man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Didarul Islam, 32, son of Bashir Ullah, a resident of Khodezabag Village under Aslampur Union in the upazila.
The injured are: Kanika Begum, 40, Md Juwel, 25, Jabed, 22, Md Monir, 50, and Kajal, 32.
Char Fasson PS OC Manirul Islam said auto-rickshaw driver Didarul was killed as an oil tanker hit his vehicle at Kaimuddin intersection in Char Fasson municipal area.
Five passengers of the auto-rickshaw also received injuries, OC Manirul added.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A mills worker was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Ruman Ahmed, 20, son of Abu Sayeed of Narsingdi. He worked in Square Factory of the upazila.




Local sources said a Mymensingh-bound unidentified bus hit Ruman in Jamirdia Square Fassion area on the highway at night while he was crossing the road, leaving him dead on the spot.
The Bhoradoba Highway Police Outpost in-charge confirmed the incident.


