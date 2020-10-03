40 nabbed with drugs in 7 districts





BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 6,000 yaba tablets from Kawnia Police Station (PS) area in the district on Wednesday.

District DB Deputy Police Commissioner Manzur Rahman, in a press release in the afternoon, confirmed the matter.

The arrested person is Sheikh Md Riaz Uddin, 38, son of late Ali Akbar, a resident of Swarupkathi area in Pirojpur.

The press release sources said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in one Akhteruzzaman's building in Ward No. 4 under Charbaria Union in Kawnia PS and arrested Riaz with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

PIROJPUR: Police arrested a female drug trader with 580 yaba tablets in the district town on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Rabeya Akhter Liza, 27, daughter of Gender Ali Sheikh of Charail area in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar PS Nurul Islam Badal said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in CO Chattar area of the town at noon and arrested Liza with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 33 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained 16 people while taking drugs in Ratanpur Sarkarpara area of Panchbibi Upazila on Tuesday night.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force detained 16 drug addicts red-handed from a drug party in the area at night.

A total of 25 grams hemp, cigarettes, two Buprenorphine injections, and a yaba tablet were recovered from their possession.

The detainees were handed over to Panchbibi PS after filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.

Members of RAB-5, in another drive, arrested 17 drug takers from different areas of the district town on Monday night.

At that time, RAB members also recovered two litres of local liquor, six grams of hemp and other equipments.

The arrested are: Ashik Sheel, 18, Premnath Singh, 38, Md Tanvir Mahmud, 22, Md Raihan Sardar, 25, Md Mehedi, 24, Paresh Chandra Barman, 40, Md Tasfiqur Rahman, 18, Md Hasib Hossen, 185, Md Shariful Islam, 18, Md Ronny, 25, Md Sujon, 23, Md Rafiqul Islam, 60, Md Selim Mondal, 45, Md Suruz Fakir, 30, Md Rustom Ali, 45, Md Saiful Islam, 45, and Md Razu Mridha, 40.

RAB-5, Joypurhat Camp Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Joypurhat Sadar PS.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Two persons were arrested with 29,900 yaba tablets in separate drives in Ukhia Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of RAB detained a Rohingya man along with 19,900 yaba tablets from Kutupalang area in the upazila on Monday afternoon.

The arrested person is Mohammad Hossain Alam, 20.

RAB-15 Media Officer Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi confirmed the matter.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ukhia PS in this connection, said its OC Ahmed Sanjur Morshed.

On the other hand, members of RAB-15, in another drive, arrested a youth along with 10,000 yaba tablets from the upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

Arrested Mohammad Belal Hossen, 25, is the son of Kabir Ahmed of Raja Palang Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force raided Kutupalang Famous Filling Station area about 8:30am and arrested Belal with the yaba.

RAB-15 Assistant Director (Media) ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi confirmed the matter.

PABNA: Members of RAB-12 arrested a man with drugs from a truck in the district town early Monday.

The arrested is Belayet Hossain, 52, a resident of Chandipur Village under Kaunia PS in Rangpur.

Pabna RAB-12 Acting Company Commander Md Aminul Kabir, in a press release, said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the bus terminal area of the town at early hours and arrested Belayet from a truck.

RAB members also recovered 109kg of hemp from his possession during the drive.

RAB sources said Belayet had been trading drugs in the district for long.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pabna Sadar PS in this connection.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a private car driver with 90 yaba tablets in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Saju Mia, 20, son of Abdul Maleque Mia, a resident of Lakurtala Village under Kalmegha Union in the upazila.

BCG Patharghata Station Lt Commander Md Mehedi Hasan said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Taltala area of the municipal town at around 7:30pm and arrested Saju Mia with the yaba tablets.

The arrested was handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patharghata PS, the official added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police arrested a man along with 400 grams of hemp from Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Arrested Alam, 43, is the son of Julhas of Nitpur Puratan Diarapara Village in the upazila.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Abdul Bari arrested him with the hemp from his house at dawn.

The arrested was sent to jail after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



























