Three unnatural deaths in three districts





PIROJPUR: An electrician was electrocuted in the municipal town on Monday night.

Deceased Zahidul Islam, 32, son of Md Moftafa Akon, was a resident of Maddaha Namajpur Village in Sadar Upazila.

Police and local sources said Zahidul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing an electric line of one Sohel's house in the area at night, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to the Sadar hospital, where on-duty doctor Arif Hasan declared him dead.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A college student died unnaturally in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Nur Rahman Alex, 20, was a diploma student at Northern Institute of Science and Technology in Dhaka. He was the son of Mahfujur Rahman, a resident of Padipara Village under Amishapara Union in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said Alex along with his mother came to visit his maternal grandfather's home in Deoti Union in the upazila from Dhaka few days before.

He was playing games in his mobile phone on the roof of the house at the night.

At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire, taking over the roof to one house to another one. Following this, he fell on the roof, which left him severely injured caused by excessive bleeding in the head.

He was rescued and taken to Sonaimuri Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Confirming the matter, Sonaimuri PS OC Md Gias Uddin said after recovery, the body was sent to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

PABNA: A college student died from snakebite in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sanjida Sultana Ripa, 17, an eleventh grader at Ishwardi Government College. He was the daughter of Abdus Sobhan of the upazila.

Shaheen Hossain, brother of the deceased, said a venomous snake bit Sanjida when she was sleeping at her room early Wednesday, leaving her critically injured.

She was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died in the evening while undergoing treatment.



























