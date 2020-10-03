Video
Price-hike of essentials frustrates people in Southern region

Rice, onion and oil selling at higher rates

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Ismail Hossain Negaban

BARISHAL, Oct 2: With onion price-hike, prices of rice and edible oil are also on the rise in the southern region.
Prices of garlic and zinger went up much earlier. In the absence of effective market controlling, common people have been frustrated and angry as well.
They are witnessing higher prices of daily essential commodities regularly. Amid corona, this pricing situation has crippled their purchasing capacities.
In this situation, no effective controlling has been taken by the administration.
In the region, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is running open market sales (OMS) in a limited scale. Onion, edible oil, sugar and red gram pulse are being sold by only 20 trucks in 42 upazilas and six districts.
Local onion is now selling at Tk 80 per kg in the markets. Though importers are selling Indian onion at Tk 75, 20 per cent of these are rotten.
After export ban on Indian onions, some administrative measures were taken to control market situations. But these have now been inactive.
By the time in the last one week, rice price shot up by Tk 3 to 5 per kg. In southern regions including Barishal, the lowest quality rice is selling at Tk 40-42 per kg. The mediocre quality variety of minicat rice is selling at Tk 56-58. Also the price of edible oil has gone up. Rising by Tk 10 per litre, super soya bean and soya bean are selling at Tk 90 and Tk 100 respectively.
TCB's OMS did not make any positive impact on the essential commodity bazaars in the southern regions. Despite adequate stock as claimed by the TCB, it is not selling onion of more than one kg per head. So many are not interested to take part in the queue.
In the last six months of corona crisis, people's plight has mounted up with their worsening economic condition. Now the soaring prices of rice, edible oil, onion and others have vitiated their daily living.


