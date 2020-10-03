Initiative needed to revamp tourism





Recently the World Tourism Day was celebrated globally. Purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. But this year, tourism has seriously hampered globally due to lockdown of COVID-19 pandemic.



Tourism is one of the best ways of recreation and refreshment. Everyone likes to enjoy travelling to and fro either it children or adult and it is an excitement to all. Travelling has become a popular enjoyment day by day globally. But tourists are confined in the doors due to the fear of COVID-19 infection. Many tourists of our country travel inside and outside of the country aiming to celebrate various occasions and events. Many lucrative hotel, motel, resort centre, tourist spot has been developed in our country and many aspirants are gathered there for travelling and enjoyment.











Many countries like Thailand, Singapore, France, Turkey, UK, Spain, Malaysia, China etc have earned huge revenue from tourism and gradually they are reopening the tourism site to recover the pandemic hit economy. Like these countries, the various initiatives are needed to revamp the tourism sector in our country.



Md Zillur Rahaman

