Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Initiative needed to revamp tourism

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Dear Sir
Recently the World Tourism Day was celebrated globally. Purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. But this year, tourism has seriously hampered globally due to lockdown of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism is one of the best ways of recreation and refreshment. Everyone likes to enjoy travelling to and fro either it children or adult and it is an excitement to all. Travelling has become a popular enjoyment day by day globally. But tourists are confined in the doors due to the fear of COVID-19 infection. Many tourists of our country travel inside and outside of the country aiming to celebrate various occasions and events. Many lucrative hotel, motel, resort centre, tourist spot has been developed in our country and many aspirants are gathered there for travelling and enjoyment.





Many countries like Thailand, Singapore, France, Turkey, UK, Spain, Malaysia, China etc have earned huge revenue from tourism and gradually they are reopening the tourism site to recover the pandemic hit economy. Like these countries, the various initiatives are needed to revamp the tourism sector in our country.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Initiative needed to revamp tourism
Peace may remain elusive despite Afghanistan talks
Rohingyas relocation: An appreciable step
Sightseeing in the time of corona
Vitamin D deficiency and major diseases
Bangladesh on the right track to overcome C-19 crisis
Family awareness need to be increased
Digital screen for children


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft