Rohingyas relocation: An appreciable step

It is Bangladesh who gave them the shelter in Cox's Bazar and Bangladesh has successfully taken care of these more than one million outsiders. Since August 25, 2017, more than 1 million Rohingyas have reached the territory of Bangladesh. Despite having so many limitations of resources in several sectors, still Bangladesh has given them shelter, food, security and medical support.



Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been leading right from the front and her role has been widely applauded by world leaders. The way she has been planning to relocate this humiliated bunch of people is absolutely incredible which must be taken into consideration because no one else took the burden of more than one million outsiders despite having plenty of blank spaces in their territories. But Bangladesh which is a small country has taken the load of these oppressed human beings who are being a focus to all sorts of decay.



Three years have already passed but we do not get to see any kind of progress in the repatriation process of the Rohingyas to their motherland from where they have been forced to flee away. Based on the bilateral treaty between Myanmar and Bangladesh, the repatriation process would have been completed long ago though Myanmar never showed any interest to take back their people and ensure the safety of the entire Rohingya community. Moreover, Bangladesh has been showing their cooperative attitude right from the beginning.



According to the recent activities since the last two years, we can see that there were two attempts of repatriation respectively in November 2018 and in August 2019. Unfortunately, both of these initiatives could not get to see the light of hope because Myanmar authority could not win the trust of the humiliated Rohingyas who lost everything during the massacre happened in 2017.

As the pressure of the extra burden of 1 million Rohingyas on a specific area like Cox's bazar was rising higher and higher, Bangladesh decided to relocate the Rohingyas to Bhashan Char which is a coastal island and the plan was to build the accommodation, cyclone centres, medical centres, schools and all other necessary infrastructures.



Rohingyas relocation to Bhasan Char



The infrastructures that are being built in Bhashan Char are protected by the kilometres-long flood embankments which ensure the sustainability of this project where the Armed Forces and other Govt. organizations are directly involved.



There are the abundance of lands and the scopes of farming, fishing in this Bhashan Char where the Rohingyas can easily lead their daily lives just like they used to do before the massacre. We can see that this entire community is literally unemployed during their stay in the Rohingya camps and so this will be a great opportunity for them to get back to their natural life.



The International Organizations like the UN and other aid agencies were claiming that the allocation plan in a remote island was not a smart plan where the Rohingyas might have faced so many complications regarding food collection and especially the fear of getting flooded and destroyed by the cyclones, tidal surges etc.



To clarify such claims, a govt. delegation went to visit Bhashan Char to check everything out and then they clarified the exact scenario that they would ensure all the safety and security of one lakh Rohingyas who would be reallocated here.



The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen, the Rohingyas who would be shifted there in Bhashan Char would not agree to leave that place in future because they would be permanently reallocated with the amiable ambience.



We can get to see that in a statement, Masud Bin Momen, the Foreign Secretary had said that the Rohingyas who were given shelter after recovering them from the Bay of Bengal are being taken in the Bhashan Char and they have been living peacefully there which can be recognized as the test case before the massive relocation to Bhashan Char.



Recently a group of Rohingyas including their leaders were taken to a trip to Bhashan Char to get introduced to them with the new ambience in which they will be allocated.



Most of them have praised the authority that the facilities are well equipped and the arrangements in Bhashan Char are well planned to relocate them though some of them do not want to leave their previous place because of their family bonding and other social bindings and they do not want to leave others behind them as only one lakh can be reallocated there.



The initiative of reallocating one lakh Rohingyas to Bhashan Char must be a praise worthy initiative and the role of Bangladesh as a small and developing country to deal with such a big issue is something appreciable which has created a burning example for the rest of the world. The upcoming challenges regarding the reallocation should also take into consideration before the reallocation is started on a massive scale so that sustainability can be ensured.



The writer is a student of the Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



































