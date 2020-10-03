Sightseeing in the time of corona



Alaul Alam



No doubt, to say this unprecedented Covid-19 has downturned the country for a couple of years but the question may be reasoning to ask, what was the position of our country's sightseeing before the pandemic? Can we really applaud our achievements when compare with other Asian countries' tourism sectors? Frankly speaking, ours is not as flourished as supposed to be.



However, compared to other neighbouring countries Bangladesh has immense possibilities to be regarded as one of the high quality tourist hosting countries of the world as the country situated in the South Asia--endowed with an immense treasure of natural beauty and relics of old and middle ages. The natural treasures such as beaches, lakes, rivers, hills, forests, wildlife, tribal life, archaeological remains, historical monuments, religious and cultural heritages, handicrafts have great value for tourist attractions.



Every year thousands of tourists home and abroad visit different places such as the Cox's Bazar, the Saint Martin's Island, the Sundarbans and Sylhet. The Cox's Bazar has been an abode of foreign tourists over the years as it has had the world's longest natural sandy seashore. The Saint Martin's Island, a coral island is an attraction for the visitors for its uniqueness to enjoy sunrise, sunset and exotic village life.



The Sundarbans is one of the most beautiful mangrove forests in the world declared as the world heritage site by UNESCO, contributing to maintaining biodiversity of the region. It is also a place for research and relaxation for the people from different countries. In the same vein, some places in Sylhet such as Tamabil- Jaflong, Sri Mahalaxmi temple, the largest tea garden, and Lawacherra rain forest are also eye-catching.



But in the race of flourishing tourism among all the South Asian nations, India and the Maldives receive the most foreign tourists. Sri Lanka is not behind the race. Because besides redesigning this high potential sector these countries have developed tourist friendly atmosphere that helps them earn huge foreign currency every year and make their countries known as abodes of standard and safe living.



Nevertheless both the countries already grown up tremendously with tourism and the others with moderately grown up in this sector are facing severe recession. Though many countries who are tourism-friendly have resumed domestic along with international tourism, Bangladesh tourist sector still cannot run in full swing.



In this time when countries think of reopening their tourism industries, travel restriction is still prevalent. According to a recent report, around 96 per cent of destinations worldwide have imposed travel restrictions while 90 destinations have implemented travel bans from other destinations and the other 56 destinations have suspended their function completely or partially due to international flights shut off.



As per the world data, around 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the global coronavirus outbreak. In Bangladesh almost 1.1 million people used to maintain their livelihoods on this sector, who are passing a very hard time. It is estimated from the recent survey that around 3 lakh hotel workers and employees have become unemployed due to the emergence of corona crisis though the government of Bangladesh announced a stimulus package to support this sector.



The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) has estimated that tourism sector may lose up to Tk. 60 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic. The recent study reveals that the tourism sector will incur a loss of more than BDT 6000 crore if the situation gets delayed to improve right now and this blow of loss will be likely to be double if delayed to reopen this sector within a shortest possible time .



Different survey reports confirm that the economic contribution of this sector has not only been from foreign tourists but a huge number of domestic tourists are contributing to the growth of this sector. It is estimated that around 90 lakh domestic tourists travel across the country in a year. In the last year this sector contributed to 4.4 per cent in the GDP.



However it is, no doubt, a praiseworthy step of our government to reopen tourism which was undergoing a severe economic shock. Of course, safety is the first concern. By keeping it in mind stepping out towards a new normal in this sector will be a time-relevant initiative as life and livelihoods matter the most. On top of that, keeping the country on the right track to attain Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) there is hardly any alternatives to reopening our sightseeing.



Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University





































