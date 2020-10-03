Vitamin D deficiency and major diseases



ZUBAIR KHALED HUQ



Vitamin D is fat soluble, which means you need to eat fat to absorb it. Foods high in vitamin D include fish, mushrooms, fortified milk, fortified yogurt, orange juice, and eggs. Vitamin D is also made by the body when skin is exposed tosunlight, and is therefore called the sunshine vitamin. This accounts for approximately 90% of our total vitamin D, with only 10% coming from food.



A human body produces vitamin D as a response to sun exposure. A person can also boost their vitamin D intake through certain foods or supplements. While the sun itself isn't giving off vitamin D as it shines, our bodies absorb its UV rays, and they react with other compounds in our skin to convert them to this essential vitamin. We need vitamin D for many things the most important of which is bone health. Since most of us work indoors all day, we've turned ourselves into a pretty D-deficient society.



And over time, this nutrient deficiency can cause some significant health effects. Vitamin D is critical for immune function. In our intestines, there's a specific type of transporter responsible for moving calcium from our food into the blood, so our bones and organs can use it. This vitamin also regulates levels of calcium and phosphorus, another important mineral for healthy bones in the blood. Though mineral absorption is recognised as vitamin D's most important job, recent research has shown its benefits go beyond that. Vitamin D also plays an important role in overall cell growth.



Research also suggests compromised immune function due to lack of vitamin D may influence the development of allergies and asthma. People who are vitamin D deficient may have abnormal immune systems that make them prone to some infections, tuberculosis, some auto-immune disease such as multiple sclerosis, and possibly some cancers, like colon cancer. This vital element has capability of acting in an autocrine manner in a local immunologic milieu. It can modulate the innate and adaptive immune responses.



Vitamin D deficiency and major diseases



After you've been very deficient in vitamin D for a long period of time, you may start to lose bone density and develop conditions like osteopenia and osteoporosis. This is especially a concern for women, because hormonal changes that come with menopause already increase the risk and rate of bone loss. The easiest way to get more vitamin D is to get more sun. But it's tricky, balancing healthy sun exposure with too much. It is not recommended that excessive sun exposure to maintain vitamin D, certainly not burning.



Taking a supplement of at least 1,000 or even 2,000 IU per day is usually the most practical way for people to maintain vitamin D levels. Most doctors will recommend taking vitamin D3 supplements. If you ever have any bone pain, see your doctor to find out whether your lack of D may be to blame. Females who cover their body when outside, should be cautious of these warning signs.



It has also been associated with metabolic syndrome, heart diseases and even fertility. 5 to 30 minutes of sunlight twice a week to your face, arms, legs, or back without sunscreen will enable you to make enough of the vitamin. Food and sun exposure should suffice, but if not, get 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily from a supplement. The current vitamin D advice is that 40 days a year for at least 40 minutes one should get sunlight exposure to 40 percent of the body either after sunrise or just before sunset.

Opting for fortified foods is a simple and inexpensive way to address micronutrient deficiencies without any radical change in behaviour or eating patterns. Many factors can contribute to Vitamin D deficiency such as overuse of sunscreen, wearing clothes that cover most of the skin, and working inside all day in an air-conditioned atmosphere among others.



Heart failure is a life-threatening condition affecting an estimated 23 million people worldwide. Vitamin D Prevents excessive scarring and thickening of heart tissue following a heart attack, which may help reduce the risk of heart failure. Regular consumption of Vitamin D supplements could help to ease painful irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms as well as the quality of life, a new study has found. Patients with severe burns who have higher levels of Vitamin D recover more successfully than those with lower levels, researchers claimed to have found.



These data suggest that Vitamin D supplementation immediately following burn injury may have potent health benefits to the patient, including enhanced antimicrobial activity to prevent infection, and improved wound healing. Girls with high levels of vitamin D are likely to have stronger muscle strength than their counterparts with low levels of the sunshine vitamin, which may prevent osteoporosis, finds a study.



A team of researchers found that individuals with 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels below 30 ng/ml in blood plasma were at up to five times greater risk for developing diabetes than people with levels above 50 ng/ml. Deficiency of Calcium and vitamin D is prevalent in Bangladesh. During the past two decades, rickets has been considered as a public health problem in Bangladesh with 8% of children clinically affected in some areas. The female population of Bangladesh have been found to be vulnerable to low bone density, osteopenia, hypovitaminosis D.



The deficiency of Calcium (Ca) and vitamin D occurs mainly due to the poor socio-economic condition. Improvement of socio-economic conditions and raising awareness among people will help to overcome this situation. Government and non-government organizations should come forward to raise awareness among people all over the country with special preference to rural populations as they have limited knowledge regarding the deficiencies of Ca and vitamin D. Having healthy vitamin D levels can enhance immune system. Moreover, vitamin D supplements may protect against respiratory infections in general.



The writer is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist



















