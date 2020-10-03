Bangladesh on the right track to overcome C-19 crisis



Muhammad Mahboob Ali



Lockdown, curfew, shutdown, significant quarantines, travel limitations, social-isolation, maintaining distance, staying at home etc resulted in a quick fall in consumption and production activity hampering overall socioeconomic structure of the global economy. "New Normal" does not refer to return to the pre-pandemic situation. As such Govt. of Bangladesh has decided to give student loan for purchasing smart phone and providing Internet through Teletalk at minimal cost for education purpose online is a good initiative.



Not to mention that all sectors such as manufacturing, service, industrial, health, and education have been hit hard due to the pandemic situation. Bangladesh's GDP growth narrowed to 5.24% in FY2019-20, the lowest in 12 years. However, per capita income rose to $2,064 in FY20, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).Prime minister also recently approached to give Tk 1000 to the per student as a gift. May be this gift can also be given for the youth those who are unemployed.



Without global collaboration, the world economic order cannot be improved and come out of the present socioeconomic situation which has been worsening inequality and the macroeconomic destabilisation process. This has already started due to global pandemic and restrictions for travel, tourism, businesses and social distancing to prevent the spread and stop the deadly virus. Travel and tourism sector with security of human being should get special attention. Without security, one will be in danger to move one place to another. Security must be ensured. Global problem of drugs should be stopped without involving special power to anyone rather than using law and order justice. Case should be well designed and if necessary high powered committee may be established so that innocent peoples cannot be victims.



Even in my paternal house, I planted trees in Bagichagaon, Cumilla as per Prime Minister's advice to all citizens to plant trees. But some miscreants destroyed all trees. Even a vagabond said his wife's uncle is powerful. During the lockdown, they arranged some sports defying government policies. How was it feasible? I am giving taxes regularly. Criminals are getting shelters. Is my honesty and love for education is false? My father late professor Mobasher Ali who was involved in the Language Movement, a Bengali researcher, translator, Littérature, who wrote 49 books, recipient of Ekushey Padak and Bangla academy award, worked for the nation till his last breadth. It is misfortune for people of Cumilla who worked for the nation but now vampires wants to occupy his land illegally.



Now let's talk about Covid-19 vaccine. United Nations and World health organizations should work with due diligence and countries should cooperate with one another. Vaccine's innovation should not be kept for the specific country; it should be given to the world people. In the meantime, Russia claimed that they invented Covid-19 vaccine. Bangladesh should negotiate for free production of the vaccine with the help of local pharmaceuticals.



Furthermore, Behavioural economics will be more valuable rather than mainstream economics to get rid of this calamity. Free from frustration, mental and physical wellbeing and to maintain socialising with physical distance is important. More emphasis should be put on local economy: "grow, produce and consume local". Financial sector, NGOs and social development should work with innovative ideas for social welfare. The informal sector should get special financial package and minimise corruptions in the case of distribution of relief fund. Food security needs to be arranged by combined effort of the all parties - political leaders and administrative staff.



Technological awareness, innovation and dissemination of skill with digital display place in remote, rural and urban areas are needed. Organisation's scarce resources need to be utilised efficiently and effectively. Moral hazard should be reduced so that the danger of a rivalry is not generated or proved deceptive in turn concerning its possessions, legal responsibilities, or praiseworthy ability among the nations. Nano and micro business personnel should have ability, boldness, expertise, expected acceptance competence to receive inventive private enterprise and encourage females in countryside to adapt to "New Normal" and ICT. Work life balance for maintaining healthy life-style is also important. Even in the rural areas and for urban poor those who are competent in nano and micro private enterprises could be trained in business model including operative competence and cost-cutting techniques under "New Normal".



I, strongly believe that Bangladesh is in the right path to overcome the crisis originated from the COVID 19 under able leadership of the Prime minister Sheikh Hasina . Everyone should work as per her directives to come out from the crisis. Junior, mid and upper management should coordinate top down approach and bottom up approach.



The writer is a Professor and expert in the field of Macro and Financial Economics, Entrepreneurial Management and ICT, Dhaka School of Economics, Constituent Institution of the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh



























