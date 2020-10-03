

Ensure fair recruitment in technical education sector



However, the recruitment procedure is aimed to address the acute manpower shortage in 113 government institutes - 49 polytechnics and 64 technical colleges - under the Technical and Madrasa Education Division. Currently, most state-run technical schools and colleges have been reported to run with barely one-third staff. On that note, the decision is obviously crucial for the government to promote technical and vocational education to create skilled manpower for the current job markets at home and abroad.



We believe the latest recruitment procedure will help in making a positive impact on overseas employment of young technical workers and increase remittance inflow as there is a growing demand for skilled workers abroad.



However, the most important side in the hiring process is that it has to be free and fair. Recruitment of all cadre and non-cadre candidates must be made based on knowledge, skill and appropriate qualifications. That said - most trainers and instructors of our technical institutes lack industrial experience in the skills they are paid to teach.



While recruiting teachers, trainers and instructors, the recruitment procedure in our government institutions has often been riddled with irregularities and mismanagement. Hiring based on Political affiliation has even worsened the dilemma. But in order to create a skilled and technical knowledge based workforce, government authorities must appoint only suitable candidates. On this point, we expect more teachers to be recruited to address the gap in subject-based training. Most importantly, recruitment of the aforementioned 12,600 technical education teachers must gear up enrolment rates while improve the teaching standards of technical education in the country.











Another important fact, our technical institutions lack linkages with local labour market surrounding the institution. This is caused by excessive centralization and rigidity in the system. The heads of training institutions must follow uniform training programmes and cannot alter curricula to meet local circumstances. This apart, Training institutions do not carry out occupational analysis of the skills in demand in the local area. Training is rarely provided for upgrading those already employed in occupations, including skills in the non formal sector.



