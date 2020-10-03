Video
Add’l Attorney General pays homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The newly appointed Additional Attorney General of Bangladesh S M Munir on Friday paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths in Tungipara of Gopalganj.
A total of 150 Supreme Court lawyers including Deputy Attorney General (DAG) and Assistant Attorney General (AAG) were also present.
They paid the homage by placing wreath at Bangabandhu's shrine.
They offered prayers at his grave seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the August 15, 1975
Later, they signed the visitor's book kept on the mazar premises.
DAG Amin Uddin Manik, DAG Wayes Al Haruni, DAG Gias Uddin Ahmed, DAG AKM Asaduzzaman Manir, DAG Taifur Kabir, DAG Kazi Sahanara Yasmin, AAG Humaun Kabir, AAG Abul Kalam Khan Daud, AAG Abbas Uddin, AAG Nazma Afrin Sumona, AAG Milon Mehdi, Adv Safayet Hossain Sajib, Adv Chowdhury Manirul Kabir, and Adv Daudur Rahman Mina were present there.


