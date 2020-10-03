ACC to start investigation against Palash UZ chair

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will start investigation against Palash Upazila Parishad Chairman Syed Jabed Hossain, his wife Sabikunnahar and son Syed Zarif Hossain over allegation of amassing illegal wealth.

Regarding this allegation on September 15 ACC Assistant Director Md Abdus Salam Ali Mollah has issued a letter to the 18 banks to give details of his bank accounts by October 4.

According to the allegation, Syed Jabed Hossain has gathered illegal wealth through mazar syndicate, drug trade, land grabbing, extortion, tendering and make syndicate in shrimp and jute business.









