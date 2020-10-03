University student dies at Cox’s Bazar beach



COX'S BAZAR, Oct 2: A university student died while he went to take bath at Cox's Bazar beach on Friday.The victim was Fatin Itmam Mahmud, 23, a third year student of English Department of the East-West University and son of Mahmudul Hossain, a resident of Basupara C-Book (3rd Colony) in capital's Mirpur area.The incident took place at the beach adjacent to the Seagull Hotel around 2:30pm, said Md Zillur Rahman, Superintendent of Cox's Bazar tourist police.Tourist police rescued Fatin and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he added. -BSS