Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:25 AM
University student dies at Cox’s Bazar beach

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 2: A university student died while he went to take bath at Cox's Bazar beach on Friday.
The victim was Fatin Itmam Mahmud, 23, a third year student of English Department of the East-West University and son of Mahmudul Hossain, a resident of Basupara C-Book (3rd Colony) in capital's Mirpur area.
The incident took place at the beach adjacent to the Seagull Hotel around 2:30pm, said Md Zillur Rahman, Superintendent of Cox's Bazar tourist police.
Tourist police rescued Fatin and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he added.   -BSS


