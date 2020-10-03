Child, assistant tax collector drown in pond





The deceased are Anika Anjuman, 5, daughter of Babur Ali of Jonakipara area of Nachol upazila of the district and Nur Mohammad, 55, assistant tax collector of Shibganj municipality.

According to the locals, Anika Anjuman drowned in a pond near her house at around 1pm on Friday.

Later, her family members rescued and took her to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Nur Mohammad, an assistant tax collector of Shibganj Municipality, drowned while taking a bath in the Pagla River in Shibganj Upazila in the afternoon.

Shibganj Municipality Ward 4 Councilor Sadiqul Islam said Nur Mohammad went to take a bath at Tartipur Ghat of Pagla River around 12 noon on Friday. At that time he slipped and fell into deep water.

Locals recovered his dead body from the river afterwards. -UNB































