Bahauddin Nasim’s mother passes away

Kazi Nurjahan Begum, mother of Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka on Friday morning. She was 81, family.

Nurjahan Begum is survived by six sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

She will be buried at her own house in Madaripur after Asr prayers.

In a message of condolence, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Kazi Nurjahan Begum.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.




























