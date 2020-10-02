Rahul, Priyanka detained, released later



Indian Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police and taken to the police station near Yamuna Expressway on their way to Hathras in UP on Thursday. PHOTO: HINDUSTAN TIMES

The two leaders have been detained. However, the Congress alleges that the Gandhis have been arrested. They were released in Delhi in the evening.

The police stopped the Gandhis, citing imposition of Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was pushed to the ground and lathi-charged when he and Priyanka

Gandhi were marching on the highway after their convoy was stopped by Uttar Pradesh policemen. They were later released and taken by the policemen back to Delhi.

"Why are you arresting me? What are the grounds for the arrest? Please tell the media what sections are they," Rahul Gandhi said in a heated exchange with policemen, who said that they were charging him with "Section 188" - a law on defying official orders. The police argued that large gatherings were banned in the area.

"Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," Rahul Gandhi said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gandhis also briefly sat on the road with hundreds of supporters. "It is a photo-op by the Gandhis," scoffed UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh. Ahead of the Congress leaders' visit, the UP administration had this morning put up barricades on the roads to Hathras citing the coronavirus.

Pictures from the scene showed Rahul Gandhi being held back by the cops, in one of the shots he is seen taking a tumble while a policeman is holding on to the leader's kurta to stop him from falling. In the next snap, the Congress leader is on the ground. The party workers and his security men quickly gathered around to help shore him up.

Gandhi said he would peacefully march alone to Hathras as that would not be in violation of Section 144 that prohibits public assembly. He demanded to know under which law he was being stopped.

"I am standing here peacefully. I want to march alone to Hathras. Section 144 talks about public assembly. I will go alone to Hathras. On what basis are you detaining me," asked Rahul Gandhi in Hindi to the cops present on the scene.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has called for a statewide protest against the police action on Gandhis.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers milled around the two leaders as Rahul Gandhi, his face mask on, led the march, with Priyanka, who was recently retained as general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, right behind him. Scores of reporters and people were seen clicking pictures of the two leaders as they went about their padyatra under the October sun.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday a fortnight after she was gang-raped at Hathras while she was out to collect fodder with her mother, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urged the opposition to not increase the tension through "political tourism", and said the state government is working to punish the criminals for their "barbarism". The minister, however, did not name any party.

The Samajwadi Party also protested at the Hathras border, where they were stopped from proceeding to the woman's village. Since morning, reporters had also been barred from the village.

The woman's family alleged that the police had been slow to respond to their complaint and the administration had been negligent because they belong to the Dalit or underprivileged castes.

The incident has drawn public anger and the UP government of Yogi Adityanath has come under attack from several opposition parties over recent crimes against women.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi, who has the task of rebuilding the Congress in UP, said Yogi Adityanath had "no moral right" to continue in office.

Congress workers have blocked five lanes of the Delhi-Noida side of the flyway by squatting on the road.

Manoj Chaudhry, Gautam Budh Nagar Congress president, said the party workers have gathered to demand justice for the rape and murder victim.

Members of Dalit groups and activists alleged that the early morning cremation was done to prevent any mobilisation or protests in the village. "The whole world is watching how the government and the police together cremated our sister in the absence of her family. I have been taken into custody and put under house arrest in Saharanpur; but we will continue to fight," said Chandrasekhar Azad, chief of the Bhim Army, who had led protests outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

Amid nationwide outrage and calls for his resignation, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday spoke to the family via video-link. The chief minister has said a fast-track court will handle the case for speedy justice. The special investigation team has been constituted to probe the matter and asked to submit its report within seven days.

"The CM has spoken to the father of the deceased woman of Hathras. Her father asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The CM assured him that the most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the CM and asked him to ensure strict action against the accused.









This is not the first time the Gandhis faced roadblocks in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped from entering Meerut in UP to meet the families of people killed in violent protests against the amended citizenship law. The police had cited Section 144, or a ban on gatherings, which is now in place in Hathras. -HT, NDTV

In December, Priyanka Gandhi accused the UP police of manhandling her in Lucknow to stop her from going to the house of a retired police officer arrested over the citizenship protests. When her car was stopped, she even rode pillion with a Congress worker to try and reach the house. Before that, in July, the Congress leader was stopped from visiting Sonbhadra where 10 people were shot dead in a village. Priyanka Gandhi then sat on a protest for hours.



