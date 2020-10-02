Parents’ plea for 50pc waiver of tuition fees





The demand is getting stronger after the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) School in the city decided to waive 50 per cent tuition fees of students following the demand of the parents and guardians.

According to the guardians, an immediate tripartite meeting of the government, parents and institutions is necessary for settling the issue as they claim that they are in financial problem due to the Covid pandemic. Most of the well known schools in the capital are constantly pressurizing parents to pay school-college tuition and other fees. On the other hand, the parents are objecting to paying fees in full. They demanded that the tuition fee should be reduced by at least 50 per cent. The institutions, however, said they did not put pressure on students to pay tuition fees for the last few months, but since the school teachers have to be paid their salaries, they served the notices.

Most parents, however, are unable to pay the tuition fees of their children in full at the time of Corona pandemic. They said most parents' incomes have reduced. Many have become unemployed. School and college tuition fees cannot be paid in any way at the moment.

Parents claimed that the educational institutions are closed. And no one knows how long it will continue. It is important to get a specific direction from the government on this issue. When the government says that there will be no pressure on the parents to pay tuition fees, the institutions are serving notices and threatening parents with dire consequences for not paying the fees.

Mornirul Islam, father of a school student, said the government, school authorities and parents need to find a solution through tripartite talks. Students and parents are being repeatedly asked to pay fees to the educational institutions in the capital and elsewhere in the country, Viqarunnisa Noon, Ideal, South Point, Holy Cross, St Gregory School and College, St Francis Xavier's Girls' School and College are among those institutions which have notified parents to make payment of arrear school fees.

It is alleged that some school authorities are also threatening student with TCs for non-payment of school fees. Parents of Ideal School and College have complained that they are being pressured to pay tuition fees in various ways. A message has been sent on the parent's mobile from school. If the tuition fee is not paid, the student will be expelled from the online classes and will not be promoted to the next class. These institutions have been asked to pay various fees including fee for Bangabandhu's birth anniversary observance and examination fee along with two months' tuition fees.

Abdul Majid Sujan, general secretary of the parents' forum, said, "I want to pay the tuition fee, but it must be within our means."

Fougia Khatun, Principal of Viqarunnisa, said many students have become defaulters for the past five months. The governing body of the institution has agreed on the payment of two months' tuition fees at a time. The same picture is in other English medium schools.

Some schools are also imposing late fine for non-payment of tuition fees, the Play Pen School is one such school in the capital.

In addition, there have been allegations of expelling students from online classes for not being able to pay their fees. Parents have demanded a 50 per cent waiver of school tuition fees. They have also sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with their demand.

Department of Secondary and Higher Education, Director General Prof Syed Md Golam Farooq said, "We cannot tell the school authorities not to collect tuition fees, because, the school authorities have to pay salaries to the teachers. Again, we can't tell the parents not to pay the tuition fees." But that can be sorted out through mutual agreement, he added.

Earlier, the Board of Education had issued a directive that parents should not be pressured to pay tuition fees. Parents say, the Ministry of Education has to solve this problem. Ziaul Kabir Dulu, president of the Parents' Forum, has submitted an application to the Ministry of Education for waiver of fees.















