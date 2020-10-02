

Pay Tk 20 lakh more to Russel

Green Line Paribahan was directed to pay Tk20 lakh more to Russel within three months and send a receipt to the Supreme Court Registrar General's Office in 15 days after complying with the directive.

The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader delivered the verdict after disposing of a rule issued by the same bench earlier.

Victim Russel said he was happy with the verdict.

"It is true that I can't get my lost leg back. I want to do something for my family with the money," said Russel.

Advocate Khandaker Shamsul Haq Reza appeared for the petitioner while Advocate Shah Monjurul Haque for Green Line Paribahan and Deputy Attorney General Abdullah al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

After the HC order Green Line Paribahan lawyer Monjurul Haque said, "My client has already paid Tk13.42 lakh to Russel. We have to pay 20 lakh more as compensation. The court passed the order after we agreed to pay the compensation after discussion with Green Line owner."

It is a unanimous verdict. "That's why we will not appeal against this decision," he added. On Tuesday, the HC deferred the delivery of the judgment till Thursday.

Earlier, on September 23, the HC fixed September 29, for delivering its verdict on the ruling.

On March 5 this year, the same bench earlier fixed the date after concluding a hearing on the rule.

Till now, Green Line Paribahan paid Tk 10 lakh as compensation to Russel in two instalments. The company also had paid Tk 3.5 lakh for Russel's treatment.

Russel (26), a car driver, lost his leg from below the knee after he was knocked down by a Green Line bus near Mayor Hanif flyover on April 4, 2018.

An altercation broke out between Russel and the bus driver over rear-ending his car. As Russel chased the bus, the bus driver ran him over.

On March 12, 2019, the HC directed the Green Line Paribahan to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel Sarker by March 31.

Earlier, in a ruling, the HC on May 14, 2018 asked Green Line to explain why it would not be directed to pay Tk one crore to Russel as compensation.















