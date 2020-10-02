Video
Shutdown of edn instts extended until Oct 31

Online classes for XI students start Oct 4

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

The ongoing holidays of all educational institutions have been extended till October 31 this year. The decision to extend the holidays for the educational institutions was taken to keep the students safer from the risk of corona virus transmission.
All schools, colleges and madrasa in the country will be closed at this time.  However, the holiday will not be effective in the case of Qawmi Madrasa.
Ministry of Education Information and Public Relations Officer Abul Khair has been informed of the decision on Thursday.
In the time period of ongoing global epidemic, the ongoing holidays of the country's educational institutions have been extended till October 31.
All educational institutions will remain closed till the mentioned time.
Meanwhile, earlier in a virtual    meeting with journalists on Wednesday, the Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni said that the leave of the educational institution will be extended.  Just one day later, another month's leave was extended.
Dipu Moni said, 'Currently, the situation is not conducive to opening an educational institution.
The current leave will be further extended so as not to put students at health risk.  A decision on the matter will be taken in the next couple of days and it will be informed how long the leave will be extended."
She further added, 'Opening educational institutions will not put the students at risk. The decision to open the educational institution will be taken after discussing with all concerned before taking a decision in this regard.
Eleven classes' online course will start from October 4, both in government and private colleges of the country. The Inter-Board Coordinating Sub-Committee has decided to make it possible for students to continue classes in between the corona pandemic period. Chairman of Inter-Board Coordinating Sub-Committee and Chairman of the Dhaka Education Board Prof Ziaul Haque signed a notice and requested all concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.
It is said in the notice that, the Minister of Education Dipu Moni as the chief guest and Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel  as special guest will inaugurate the online classes for the students enrolled in Class XI in the 2020-21 academic year at Dhaka College on October 4 at 10:00am.
The online admission process for the XI started centrally on August 9.
Previously classes of Class XI started from July 1 of the other year, but this time students were admitted to the Class late due to the coronavirus epidemic.
It is to be noted that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the educational institutions have been closed from March 17 to October 3.  At present this holiday has been extended again.


