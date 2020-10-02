BCL leader Sabuj remanded on rape charge





The same court placed Sabuj's girl friend Bibi Fatema Jhumur on a three-day remand for assisting the BCL leader in the act of rape.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondal passed the order rejecting their remand prayer, GRO Abdul Wadud said.

Sub Inspector of Mirpur Police Station, Ruksana Akter, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the remand plea the IO said that the accused should be questioned under police custody to indentify other accused and for the sake of proper investigation ofthe case.

On the other hand, their lawyer Adv Al Masum prayed to the court to annul the remand plea and grant bail to them.

Police sent the victim to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for medical test.

Mirpur Police arrested the duo after conducting searches at several places in the city on Wednesday night. The complainant alleged that she was employed as a house help at Fatema's Cumilla residence couple of days ago.

On September 29, Fatema took the girl to Sabuz's Dhaka residence where the accused raped her, Ruksana said quoting the case statement.

The victim earlier filed a rape case against him with Mirpur police on Wednesday.















