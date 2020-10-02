Covid-19: 21 die, 1,508 infected in 24 hours





Some 1,508 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the same time, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 3, 64,987.

In the last 24 hours, 11,420 samples were tested in 106 labs across the country. With this, 19,59,075 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 13.20 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.63 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

However, some 1,591 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 277,078 with a 75.91 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Thursday, 16 were men and 5 were women. Moreover, 11 of them in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and five in Rajshahi, and two in Rangpur.

18 of them died in different hospitals and three at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,079 of the total deceased were men, and 1,193 were women.

Division wise fatalities: So far, 2,642 people have died in Dhaka, 1,078 in Chattogram, 350 in Rajshahi, 435 in Khulna, 187 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 239 in Rangpur and 110 in mymensingh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases exceeded 34,227,495 globally as of Thursday, according to latest tally of Worldometer.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has contributed to the deaths of 1,019,851 people worldwide, just short of 10 months since the first confirmed death, in China in January.









Besides, more than 25,473,308 recoveries have been recorded globally.





The country on Thursday reported 21 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 5,272, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,508 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the same time, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 3, 64,987.In the last 24 hours, 11,420 samples were tested in 106 labs across the country. With this, 19,59,075 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest day's infection rate was 13.20 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.63 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.However, some 1,591 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 277,078 with a 75.91 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased of Thursday, 16 were men and 5 were women. Moreover, 11 of them in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and five in Rajshahi, and two in Rangpur.18 of them died in different hospitals and three at their respective residences.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,079 of the total deceased were men, and 1,193 were women.Division wise fatalities: So far, 2,642 people have died in Dhaka, 1,078 in Chattogram, 350 in Rajshahi, 435 in Khulna, 187 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 239 in Rangpur and 110 in mymensingh.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases exceeded 34,227,495 globally as of Thursday, according to latest tally of Worldometer.Meanwhile, the coronavirus has contributed to the deaths of 1,019,851 people worldwide, just short of 10 months since the first confirmed death, in China in January.Besides, more than 25,473,308 recoveries have been recorded globally.