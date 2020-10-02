Flood situation worsening again in Brahmaputra basin



Onrush of flood water breaches an embankment of a village in Shingra upazila under Natore, leaving hundreds of people marooned in the district on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Though the Ganges River is in steady state the Padma is in rising trend and this situation may continue for the next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center.

Overall flood situation in Karotoa river basin located at Palashbari and Gobindaganj upazilas of Gaibandha district also deteriorated again in the last 24 hours.

However, the major rivers of the upper Meghna Basin in the country's northeastern region are in falling trend and it may continue for the next 48 hours.

According to officials concerned, more than two lakh people of Atrai upazila of Naogaon and Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi districts have become marooned afresh.

In this situation, standing crops on vast areas were also inundated due to aggravating situation.

According to the FFWC under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the rivers of the Ganges basin were still flowing below the danger level at 26 points while above the danger level at four other points.

It said local office of BWDB recorded a rising trend at all eight points in the Ganges and the Padma Rivers for the fifth consecutive day.

BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said water level in the Ganges River further went up by two centimeter (cm) each at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and Hardinge Bridge, four cm at Rajshahi and 10 cm at Talbaria points.

Water level in the Korotoa further increased by 11 cm at Chak Rahimpur point and declined by 1 cm at Bogura point afresh. The Korotoa River was flowing 106 cm above the danger level this morning.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a rising trend was recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River afresh on Thursday morning.

The Jamuna went up by 13 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 9 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and 4 cm at Sirajganj point.

The river was still flowing 24 cm and 7 cm above the danger level at Sariakandi and Kazipur points respectively on Thursday morning.

Both the Little Jamuna and the Atrai Rivers were still flowing above the danger level at Naogaon and Atrai points respectively.

Of the 16 river points, both in Ganges and Brahmaputra basins, water levels increased at 14 points while declined at two points. The rivers were flowing below the danger level at 10 points while above the danger mark at six points.

Meanwhile, the local administration is continuously distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas since the flood began.

More than 2.19 lakh families consisting of around 9.86 lakh people in different districts of the division affected badly by the flood have, so far, been given relief materials.

Simultaneously, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the flood affected people amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.















