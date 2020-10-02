Video
China willing to help BD build Sonar Bangla: Envoy

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said on Thursday that the two countries will together write more chapters of 'friendship and good neighbourliness' on the journey to build a 'Sonar Bangla' achieve the great renewal of the Chinese Nation.
"As we celebrate China's National Day today (Thursday), it's equally joyous for us to look forward
to the 45th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, which is arriving in three days," said the Ambassador.
Ambassador said China will always see Bangladesh as an independent, self-supported, indispensable and trustworthy friend while uncertainties abound in today's world.
He said the year 2020 marks the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding Father of Bangladesh, and a trailblazer of China-Bangladesh friendship.
"Bangladesh is paying the highest tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his birth centenary. Together our two countries will also be celebrating the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic ties in just a few days," said the Chinese envoy.
"Now China has shifted its focus on preventing imported cases and revitalising the economy, leading the way back to routine daily track," said the Ambassador.
Faced with the challenges brought by Covid-19, he said, China did not turn inward by resorting to a 'China First' strategy.
"Instead, our sense of humanity crossed national boundaries and reached a larger number of people around the world. From March 15 to September 6, China had supplied 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits, 230 million goggles and 209,000 ventilators to more than 200 countries and regions in support of the global response, taking up a bigger share than any other country in the world," he said.
Ambassador Jiming said China has donated a total of US$50 million to the World Health Organization, sent 34 medical expert teams to 32 countries, including Bangladesh, and provided assistance to 150 countries and 4 international organisations.
"We believe that in an ever more globalised world, no country can, and should, face such common challenges alone, and that by building a Community of Shared Future for Mankind, we can be stronger and more resilient to live, to fight, to grow and to prosper," he said. The Ambassador said China has strong faith in the UN and multilateralism just as most members of the international community do.
"With the vision to uphold multilateralism, balance security and development and ensure fairness and justice, China has recently proposed a Global Initiative on Data Security," he said.
The Chinese Ambassador hoped the initiative could serve as a basis for international rules-making on data security and mark the start of a global process in this area. 'Let multilateralism prevail in all areas of global governance!'


