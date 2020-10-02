

Increase storage capacity of water bodies: PM

"All the canals, beels, haors, ponds and rivers throughout the country need navigability, to be excavated to enhance their storage capacity," she while addressing a function arranged to launch a series of development projects through a videoconference from Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister said, "If we can do that our biodiversity and balance of nature will be protected on one hand and fish production will increase on the other, enabling us to fulfill the fish demand of people.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has also taken various plans and are implementing those to chase the objectives.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said her government has given special focus on establishing air

connectivity with different countries.

"We are holding talks so that our Biman can get access of flying to different countries and have been working to upgrade Biman in every aspect such as its security and services," she said, referring to Wednesday's deal with the US in this connection.

The premier also said her government has been passing necessary laws as demanded by the international organisations so that Bangladesh Biman can fly to different countries likewise aeroplanes of other countries can enter Bangladesh.

In the function, the prime minister also laid foundation stone of the construction works of Sylhet International Airport Extension Project (phase-1).

At the function, the Prime Minister digitally opened the newly-constructed multistoried Pani Bhaban (Water Bhaban) at Green Road, multistoried Parjatan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Mural' and 'Bangabandhu Corner' respectively in front of and inside Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and the construction works on Sylhet Osmani International Airport Expansion (Phase-1) Project.

Hasina said her government has a special attention towards ensuring safe water and sanitation. "Our goal is that safe water will have to be supplied to the people of our country."

She said the government has taken plans to supply safe water up to upazila and union levels by treating river water mostly.

The Parjatan Bhaban, a 13-storey building constructed in a modern architectural style, will be used as the offices of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Bangladesh Tourism Board and other organisations.

The Pani Bhaban, a modern 12-storey building, was constructed with a design formulated by engineers of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

The ministers and high officials concerned were connected from Pani Bhaban and Osmani International Airport, Sylhet.

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali also spoke on the occasion.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary (Senior) Md Mohibul Haque and Water Resources Secretary (Senior) Kabir Bin Anwar delivered the welcome speeches. -UNB















