Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China most valued partner of BD: PM

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said China is the most valued partner of Bangladesh.
Appreciating the Chinese government for its continued supports and aid to Bangladesh during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said the friendly relations between the two countries exist on the basis of shared values, similar national objectives and mutual respect. 
On the occasion of the 71st founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping conveying the heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings to the government and people of China.
In the message, she fondly recalls her visit to China in 2019 during which both countries
reached broad consensuses on various issues and deeply appreciates China's assistance to Bangladesh during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
With the vision to explore new avenues of further cooperation to realize the full potentials of China-Bangladesh relations, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wished President Xi Jinping good health, long life and happiness as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of China.
The Prime Minister highlighted the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between China and Bangladesh established in 2016 with common aspirations towards peace, progress and prosperity of two peoples.
The Prime Minister also expressed hopes that the two countries can further fortify their relations through exploring new avenues of cooperation and wishes her Chinese counterpart good health and happiness, and peace, prosperity and progress to the friendly people of China.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rahul, Priyanka detained, released later
Parents’ plea for 50pc waiver of tuition fees
Pay Tk 20 lakh more to Russel
Shutdown of edn instts extended until Oct 31
BCL leader Sabuj remanded on rape charge
Covid-19: 21 die, 1,508 infected in 24 hours
Flood situation worsening again in Brahmaputra basin
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft