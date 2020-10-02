China most valued partner of BD: PM





Appreciating the Chinese government for its continued supports and aid to Bangladesh during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Hasina said the friendly relations between the two countries exist on the basis of shared values, similar national objectives and mutual respect.

On the occasion of the 71st founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping conveying the heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings to the government and people of China.

In the message, she fondly recalls her visit to China in 2019 during which both countries

reached broad consensuses on various issues and deeply appreciates China's assistance to Bangladesh during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

With the vision to explore new avenues of further cooperation to realize the full potentials of China-Bangladesh relations, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wished President Xi Jinping good health, long life and happiness as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of China.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between China and Bangladesh established in 2016 with common aspirations towards peace, progress and prosperity of two peoples.

The Prime Minister also expressed hopes that the two countries can further fortify their relations through exploring new avenues of cooperation and wishes her Chinese counterpart good health and happiness, and peace, prosperity and progress to the friendly people of China.















