Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:50 AM
Sirajganj woman tied to tree, tortured

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 1: A woman was tied to a tree and tortured brutally at Adarshagram of Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj allegedly by a female money lender over non-payment of loan interest on Wednesday.
The victim woman is Shoma Rani Das, wife of Sanjib Das of the village.
A case was filed against money lender Dipti Begum after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media platform Facebook. Police also arrested the woman.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ullapara Model Police Station Deepak Kumar Das said Shoma took a loan of Tk 50,000 from Dipti Begum, daughter of Abdul Quader.   -UNB



