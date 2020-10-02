Sirajganj woman tied to tree, tortured

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 1: A woman was tied to a tree and tortured brutally at Adarshagram of Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj allegedly by a female money lender over non-payment of loan interest on Wednesday.

The victim woman is Shoma Rani Das, wife of Sanjib Das of the village.

A case was filed against money lender Dipti Begum after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media platform Facebook. Police also arrested the woman.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ullapara Model Police Station Deepak Kumar Das said Shoma took a loan of Tk 50,000 from Dipti Begum, daughter of Abdul Quader. -UNB