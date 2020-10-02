Video
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said that proper steps have been taken to make the coronavirus vaccine available at right time.
He made the remarks at a press conference at the ministry while briefing on the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign.
"We want the whole world, including Bangladesh, to be freed from COVID-19 and we need vaccine for it. That's why we have taken appropriate measures," said the minister.
The minister further said, "We are carrying out all the activities in the health service and health education department properly."
The health ministry, including all its filed officials, worked day and night, in the last seven months. As a result, the country's Covid-19 situation is now under control, he also said.
The death rate in the country is lower than many other countries and the rate of infection has also decreased, he added.


