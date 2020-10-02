Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister





He made the remarks at a press conference at the ministry while briefing on the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign.

"We want the whole world, including Bangladesh, to be freed from COVID-19 and we need vaccine for it. That's why we have taken appropriate measures," said the minister.

The minister further said, "We are carrying out all the activities in the health service and health education department properly."

The health ministry, including all its filed officials, worked day and night, in the last seven months. As a result, the country's Covid-19 situation is now under control, he also said.

