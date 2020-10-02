Rice scientist Dr Tamal dies





She breathed her last at 11:45pm on Wednesday after suffering a serious heart attack. She left behind her husband, two sons and a host of well-wishers to mourn her death.

BRRI expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Dr Aditya was born in 1968 in Kundal Balia village of Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh district. She graduated from Bangladesh Agricultural University in 1993 with a degree in agriculture.

She received her master's degree in botany and plant breeding from the same university in 1997, and her PhD in plant breeding and biotechnology from Imperial College, University of London in 2002.

She joined the BRRI plant breeding department as a scientific officer in 1994 and was later promoted to the post of chief scientific officer in 2010. She joined the post of research director in 2017 and held the post till her death.















