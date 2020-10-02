Video
Dhaka-Beijing ties to be fortified: President

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

President Abdul Hamid has expressed the strongest confidence that the existing friendship between the two countries will be further strengthened and deepened in the days ahead.
He highlighted that Bangladesh and China enjoy "excellent bilateral relations" which have experienced phenomenal growth in key areas in recent years.
President Hamid mentioned it in a message sent to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 71st founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China that falls on October 1.
President Hamid conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese President on the occasion, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
He wished President Xi good health, long life and happiness and continued peace, progress and prosperity to the friendly people of China.      -UNB


