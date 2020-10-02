

A step forward in pursuing economic diplomacy



During the meeting, both the co-chairs and participants from the two countries shared their thoughts on developing a vision to advance the bilateral economic partnership between the two friendly countries in all potential areas.



They emphasised the need for close cooperation between the governments and industries to address the evolving challenges related to health and economy during the current and post-Covid-19 global pandemic situation. Moreover, several important issues like investment, public health cooperation, sound digital policy, blue economy, agriculture capacity building, energy, transportation and infrastructure were discussed during this high-level consultations focusing on how to carry forward the overall economic partnership between Bangladesh and the United States to the next stage.



Now that the first economic consultation meeting with the US has successfully taken place, it is important to ensure regular continuation of the initiative to come out with a jointly envisioned plan soon.



As far as economic ties are concerned, Bangladesh exported $5.5 billion worth of products, primarily apparel and textiles, to the United States in 2018, making the United States the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world.? And in terms of common members of international organisations and forums, both countries belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, ASEAN Regional Forum, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.











Given the above facts, the recently held meeting was indisputably important for both countries. That said - The essential thrust of our economic diplomacy must be to enhance the image of the country. We need to convince our foreign counterparts, that Bangladesh offer excellent investment opportunities and that the overall investment climate is conducive to foreign investment. However, at the end of the day we need to remember that there has to be a great deal of substance and fact supporting what is projected abroad.



