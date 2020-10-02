Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:50 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

A step forward in pursuing economic diplomacy

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

A step forward in pursuing economic diplomacy

A step forward in pursuing economic diplomacy

The first-ever high-level economic partnership consultation between Bangladesh and the United States has been held at a virtual platform - aiming to develop a vision for giving a boost to the existing US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership. However, following the recently held sixth JSS meeting with India, The government has advanced a step further in pursuing economic diplomacy with neighbouring, regional and global players.

During the meeting, both the co-chairs and participants from the two countries shared their thoughts on developing a vision to advance the bilateral economic partnership between the two friendly countries in all potential areas.

They emphasised the need for close cooperation between the governments and industries to address the evolving challenges related to health and economy during the current and post-Covid-19 global pandemic situation. Moreover, several important issues like investment, public health cooperation, sound digital policy, blue economy, agriculture capacity building, energy, transportation and infrastructure were discussed during this high-level consultations focusing on how to carry forward the overall economic partnership between Bangladesh and the United States to the next stage.

Now that the first economic consultation meeting with the US has successfully taken place, it is important to ensure regular continuation of the initiative to come out with a jointly envisioned plan soon.

As far as economic ties are concerned, Bangladesh exported $5.5 billion worth of products, primarily apparel and textiles, to the United States in 2018, making the United States the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world.? And in terms of common members of international organisations and forums, both countries belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, ASEAN Regional Forum, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.





Given the above facts, the recently held meeting was indisputably important for both countries. That said - The essential thrust of our economic diplomacy must be to enhance the image of the country. We need to convince our foreign counterparts, that Bangladesh offer excellent investment opportunities and that the overall investment climate is conducive to foreign investment. However, at the end of the day we need to remember that there has to be a great deal of substance and fact supporting what is projected abroad.

We expect more such consultation meetings with other regional and global powers, so to realise the government's economic goals.  



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A step forward in pursuing economic diplomacy
Growing rapes linked to social, legal and political failures
PM’s endorses  ‘Pledge for Nature’
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Covid-19 death toll may reach two million 
We welcome reshuffle in Cox’s Bazar police
KSA’s visas extension: Hope for Saudi expatriates
Tempting offers to secure contracts


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft