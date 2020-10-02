Video
Family awareness need to be increased

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Dear Sir
About one-third of the total population of Bangladesh belongs to the youth category.  The history of the country is illuminated by the glorious role of the youth. The language movement of the 1952, the mass uprising of the sixty-nine, the war of independence in 1971. and the formation of the country during the post-independence.  In all  the critical periods of the national history we found the active participation of the youth.

Youth has always been the strongest, most self-confident, creative and productive driving force in any country.  Similarly, if this youth goes astray, the nation and society will face a silent loss.

Recently, it has been seen through various social media that some children of growing age are leaning towards various kinds of bad deeds due to the easy availability of mobile and internet.  Starting from online video games, they are wasting hours and hours using different types of entertainment based media. Besides, nowadays they are forming their own groups using tik-tok and likee app, which is creating teen gangs. They are becoming reckless day by day.  As a result, there is unrest in the society. 

Recently, the Indian Premier League(IPL) has become a gambling den for this young society.  They sit up all night watching the game and bet with each other.  Sometimes there are fights centered on trivial incidents. As a result, anger and frustration work in their minds, starting from their moral decay. They become reckless.




 If they are not brought out of this situation, a generation will move towards silent destruction.  But in that case, first of all, family awareness has to be increased.

 Mamun Hossain Agun
 Department of Political Science, Dhaka College



