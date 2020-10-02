

Debate debacle



The most anticipated first debate between Trump and Biden was a huge disappointment for American people. Millions of people all over the world watched his performance and it's the talk of the world now! It was a complete chaos!!



Once again, Donald Trump has proved himself as a bully. During the 90 minutes long debate, he constantly interrupted and hurled insults at Joe Biden. He avoided answering direct questions and delivered false information. Trump was unable to provide a plan about coronavirus handling or health plan or climate change, and disagreed with scientists. Most of all, he failed to denounce white supremacists and militia groups, and told them to "stand back and stand by". He looked desperate and threw all the jabs at his opponent that he could.



Trump didn't abide by the debate rules, and argued with the moderator. To stop his constant interruptions the moderator had to plead Trump repeatedly to wait for his turn. At one point, he reminded Trump: "Mr. President, your campaign agreed both sides get two-minute answers. Uninterrupted. Your side agreed. Observe what your campaign agreed to."



The memory of Trump's first debate from four years ago - aggressive attacks on Hilary Clinton, bringing all the accusers of her husband to the debate hall and stalking Hilary on the stage - are still quite vivid in everyone's mind. Joe Biden expected all those dirty tricks but certainly this much aggressiveness was beyond his imagination. At one point when Trump interrupted him, Biden snapped, "Will you shut up, man?" He also called Trump a "fool," "Putin's puppy" and "the worst president" in American history.



Historically, debates have drawn huge audiences similar to Academy Awards. More than 1 in 3 Americans, or 66.4 million viewers, tuned in for the first televised presidential debate. The most watched debate was Trump-Clinton debate in 2016, about 84 million people viewed it. According to CNN, some 74 million people watched last night's Trump-Biden debate.



Presidential debates aren't constitutionally mandated, but they are now considered an intrinsic part of the election process. These debates are organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a non-profit corporation under the joint sponsorship of the Democratic and Republican parties.



The moderators are drawn mainly from the upper echelons of broadcast journalism. For decades, election debates have provided Americans with the opportunity to measure the candidates in an open forum, with moderators aiming to stay out of the way when possible. They have always included showmanship and sharp exchanges, but within the boundaries of what people expect of their presidents. All of that went out the window Tuesday night. Usually, there is a group of moderators at these debates, but this year the CPD kept it down to one moderator. Chris Wallace of Fox News was the only moderator in this debate.



Clearly, Chris Wallace was frustrated on Trump's repeated interruptions in the debate. "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," Chris Wallace said on Wednesday. One of Trump's debate advisers, former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, called his performance "too hot."



Next debates are scheduled to be on October 15th and October 22nd. The vice presidential debate is scheduled on October 7th. The CPD is considering of making changes in their debate format so that the candidates can discuss their views and visions uninterrupted. They announced Wednesday that they would add "additional structure" to the remaining face-offs between Trump and Joe Biden, saying "more orderly discussion is needed."



Several Republican Senators urged Trump to address his refusal to condemn white supremacists. The only Black Republican Senator Tim Scott said that "white supremacy should be denounced at every turn. I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it I guess he didn't misspeak." Majority leader Senator Mitch McConnell, a close ally of the president, told reporters that he agreed with Mr. Scott, sharply rebuking Mr. Trump's refusal to categorically denounce white supremacy during the presidential debate.

Debate debacle

On Wednesday Trump retreated from his debate night comments about the Proud Boys, a far-right group. He told the reporters, "I don't know who Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.



In last night's debate, Biden sometimes stumbled over words and struggled to make his points. He missed several opportunities to rebuke Trump. But still emerged as a contrast to Trump. He spoke to the camera, asking Americans what they needed, what they think. He looked quite presidential compared to Trump.



Jonathan Martin of The Times wrote: "The president's bulldozer-style tactics represented an extraordinary risk for an incumbent who's trailing Mr. Biden in large part because voters, including some who supported him in 2016, are so fatigued by his near-daily attacks and outbursts."



Trump has been stuck in poll averages somewhere around 43 per cent or 44 per cent, while Biden has been around 50 percent or above since the beginning of last summer. According to a Washington Post average of polls, Biden is steadily leading Trump now by eight points.

Lizi Rahman an author,

columnist, educator and activist living in New York City















Once again, it is debate time in America. In the last thirty plus years, I have never missed a presidential debate including all three presidential debates and one Vice Presidential debate in each election year of the last seven elections. As usual, I was glued in front of the television in last night to watch President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden appear together for the first time. But, oh boy! What a debate! Never ever watched a debate like this before.The most anticipated first debate between Trump and Biden was a huge disappointment for American people. Millions of people all over the world watched his performance and it's the talk of the world now! It was a complete chaos!!Once again, Donald Trump has proved himself as a bully. During the 90 minutes long debate, he constantly interrupted and hurled insults at Joe Biden. He avoided answering direct questions and delivered false information. Trump was unable to provide a plan about coronavirus handling or health plan or climate change, and disagreed with scientists. Most of all, he failed to denounce white supremacists and militia groups, and told them to "stand back and stand by". He looked desperate and threw all the jabs at his opponent that he could.Trump didn't abide by the debate rules, and argued with the moderator. To stop his constant interruptions the moderator had to plead Trump repeatedly to wait for his turn. At one point, he reminded Trump: "Mr. President, your campaign agreed both sides get two-minute answers. Uninterrupted. Your side agreed. Observe what your campaign agreed to."The memory of Trump's first debate from four years ago - aggressive attacks on Hilary Clinton, bringing all the accusers of her husband to the debate hall and stalking Hilary on the stage - are still quite vivid in everyone's mind. Joe Biden expected all those dirty tricks but certainly this much aggressiveness was beyond his imagination. At one point when Trump interrupted him, Biden snapped, "Will you shut up, man?" He also called Trump a "fool," "Putin's puppy" and "the worst president" in American history.Historically, debates have drawn huge audiences similar to Academy Awards. More than 1 in 3 Americans, or 66.4 million viewers, tuned in for the first televised presidential debate. The most watched debate was Trump-Clinton debate in 2016, about 84 million people viewed it. According to CNN, some 74 million people watched last night's Trump-Biden debate.Presidential debates aren't constitutionally mandated, but they are now considered an intrinsic part of the election process. These debates are organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a non-profit corporation under the joint sponsorship of the Democratic and Republican parties.The moderators are drawn mainly from the upper echelons of broadcast journalism. For decades, election debates have provided Americans with the opportunity to measure the candidates in an open forum, with moderators aiming to stay out of the way when possible. They have always included showmanship and sharp exchanges, but within the boundaries of what people expect of their presidents. All of that went out the window Tuesday night. Usually, there is a group of moderators at these debates, but this year the CPD kept it down to one moderator. Chris Wallace of Fox News was the only moderator in this debate.Clearly, Chris Wallace was frustrated on Trump's repeated interruptions in the debate. "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," Chris Wallace said on Wednesday. One of Trump's debate advisers, former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, called his performance "too hot."Next debates are scheduled to be on October 15th and October 22nd. The vice presidential debate is scheduled on October 7th. The CPD is considering of making changes in their debate format so that the candidates can discuss their views and visions uninterrupted. They announced Wednesday that they would add "additional structure" to the remaining face-offs between Trump and Joe Biden, saying "more orderly discussion is needed."Several Republican Senators urged Trump to address his refusal to condemn white supremacists. The only Black Republican Senator Tim Scott said that "white supremacy should be denounced at every turn. I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it I guess he didn't misspeak." Majority leader Senator Mitch McConnell, a close ally of the president, told reporters that he agreed with Mr. Scott, sharply rebuking Mr. Trump's refusal to categorically denounce white supremacy during the presidential debate.On Wednesday Trump retreated from his debate night comments about the Proud Boys, a far-right group. He told the reporters, "I don't know who Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.In last night's debate, Biden sometimes stumbled over words and struggled to make his points. He missed several opportunities to rebuke Trump. But still emerged as a contrast to Trump. He spoke to the camera, asking Americans what they needed, what they think. He looked quite presidential compared to Trump.Jonathan Martin of The Times wrote: "The president's bulldozer-style tactics represented an extraordinary risk for an incumbent who's trailing Mr. Biden in large part because voters, including some who supported him in 2016, are so fatigued by his near-daily attacks and outbursts."Trump has been stuck in poll averages somewhere around 43 per cent or 44 per cent, while Biden has been around 50 percent or above since the beginning of last summer. According to a Washington Post average of polls, Biden is steadily leading Trump now by eight points.Lizi Rahman an author,columnist, educator and activist living in New York City