

Where Babri Mosque verdict to lead India?



The 20-year-old man was none other than Lal Krishna Advani. Before the day he boarded the plane, on 09 September two men were blown into pieces when they were manufacturing bombs in Shikarpur Colony of Karachi. The duos were later identified as the RSS members. The previous day on 08 September five Muslims were killed as a bomb went off in the crowded Karachi market.



Advani couldn't complete his mission in Pakistan with his youthful vigour mingled with religious fanaticism at 20 what he managed to do in Ayodhya on December 06 in 1992 at 65. On this fateful day it was Advani who led the procession of tens of thousands of Kar Sevaks who razed the historic Babri Mosque to ground.



There was ample evidence that it was Advani, the former deputy prime minister, who incited the Hindu mob to demolish the Babri Mosque. The evidence includes his photograph leading the procession. He was very much there on the podium with two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders--MM Joshi and Uma Bharti.



The demolition sparked violence all over India killing about 2000 people. The Kar Sevaks of the RSS spared none during the demolition. Journalists too were attacked mercilessly. A journalist named Ruchira Gupta was reportedly assaulted. She later said she somehow managed to extricate herself from the clutches of Kar Sevaks and went on to the podium where Advani along with other BJP leaders were sitting. Ruchira pleaded to Advani to calm down the violent mob. What he answered raised eyebrows of all sensible people. Ruchira later quoted Advani as saying that he wouldn't be able to attend to such personal inconveniences on a day when such a historic event was happening. Such was his valour and devotion to his religion!



By the time the mosque site was evacuated by the Narasimha Rao government, the Hindu fanatics led by Bajrang Dal, the youth brigade of the RSS, torched about 100 houses of Muslims in Ayodhya. Before they left the place they shouted the slogan 'YEH TOH SIRF JHANKI HAI, AB KASHI, MATHURA BAAKI HAI (This is only the trailer, now Kashi and Mathura remain). They kept their promise and they went to Varanasi where the Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex is located. In the name of modernization and beautification of the site they destroyed hundreds of structures there in the second week of November 2018 sparking fear about the repetition of the Ayodhya episode.



This destruction and demolition will continue to go on in a bid to incite Hindu fanaticism, the ideology of BJP. They have nothing to do with religion. It is a political agenda BJP declared in its election manifesto when it first came to power in 2014. Its first target was Kashmir. Done with that, it went for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam to drive Muslims out of India to establish a 'pure' Hindu majoritarian state. Now the legal battle on the Babri Mosque-Ram Temple episode seems to be over. Last year in another verdict the Supreme Court gave the land where Babri Masjid was built to Hindus. It also gave another plot to Muslims to construct the mosque ending the legal battle of the two religious communities. In the month of August this year Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple at the site.



Advani who started it in Pakistan in 1947 is yet to end his mission with the demolition of Babri Mosque. Varanasi is now the new target and after which will come the next move to repeat the history in Mathura. Now he is free from the net of law. An Indian court acquitted 32, including Advani, out of the total 49 of the charges of inciting a Hindu mob to demolish the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. The other 17 died natural deaths as the case was underway. It seems to be over but the historic mosque built in 1528 will never ever be erased out of the minds of the Muslims. The smouldering hostility it generated may not be healed so soon because historical and archaeological evidence showed no signs of Ram Temple underneath the mosque.



Interestingly even Babur who built the mosque mentioned nothing about the temple when he ordered for the construction of the mosque there. Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, was not only a warrior fighting in the battle field he was also a good writer. No tiny details escaped his eyes that we can say from his diary Baburnama. He saw everything with the piercing eyes of a writer. Hills, dales, vales, brooks, naked boys moving around, culture of low people and even the differences between town and villages but he never mentioned the birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya.



It was only mentioned in the preface of the book as a passing mention. The year the temple was built Babur was returning from eastern India to Agra. During his brief stay in Ayodhya he noticed no mosque there. He then ordered one of his generals Baki to build a mosque in Ayodhya. But he never mentioned the demolition of any sort of temple there. If there had been a temple it would have been naturally mentioned by Babur as he possessed unerring eyes that always looked for the details. He ordered Baki and the mosque was built. Before the mosque was built he moved to other places with his next mission. Historians say Babur might not have managed time to visit the mosques in his four-year rule. Even in his life time he may not have visited the site of the mosque.



So it was the issue made out of no factual basis. One of the information an English researcher conjured up that the mosque was built on a fallen temple. BJP then made a mountain out of a molehill to whip up Hindu fanaticism in its own political interest. And it worked well to mould and pattern innocent people into its own fold. Ayodhya issue is not the end, it is the tip of an iceberg. Varanasi and Mathura are still in store. If Indian progressive forces cannot put up resistance against this retrograde move the secular fabric, whatever is still left, of the Indian society will fall apart in no time.

The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor at the Daily Observer

















On 12 September 1947 barely one month after the partition a man boarded a British Overseas Airways Corporation plane in Karachi. He was 20-year old. He wasn't a traveller but a fugitive, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was on the run as he was accused in a case filed for organizing a RSS march in Karachi. A few days, may be 10-12 days, before the partition the march was organized. Golwalker, the Hindutva ideologue, was his leader on whose call the rally was held in Sindh.The 20-year-old man was none other than Lal Krishna Advani. Before the day he boarded the plane, on 09 September two men were blown into pieces when they were manufacturing bombs in Shikarpur Colony of Karachi. The duos were later identified as the RSS members. The previous day on 08 September five Muslims were killed as a bomb went off in the crowded Karachi market.Advani couldn't complete his mission in Pakistan with his youthful vigour mingled with religious fanaticism at 20 what he managed to do in Ayodhya on December 06 in 1992 at 65. On this fateful day it was Advani who led the procession of tens of thousands of Kar Sevaks who razed the historic Babri Mosque to ground.There was ample evidence that it was Advani, the former deputy prime minister, who incited the Hindu mob to demolish the Babri Mosque. The evidence includes his photograph leading the procession. He was very much there on the podium with two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders--MM Joshi and Uma Bharti.The demolition sparked violence all over India killing about 2000 people. The Kar Sevaks of the RSS spared none during the demolition. Journalists too were attacked mercilessly. A journalist named Ruchira Gupta was reportedly assaulted. She later said she somehow managed to extricate herself from the clutches of Kar Sevaks and went on to the podium where Advani along with other BJP leaders were sitting. Ruchira pleaded to Advani to calm down the violent mob. What he answered raised eyebrows of all sensible people. Ruchira later quoted Advani as saying that he wouldn't be able to attend to such personal inconveniences on a day when such a historic event was happening. Such was his valour and devotion to his religion!By the time the mosque site was evacuated by the Narasimha Rao government, the Hindu fanatics led by Bajrang Dal, the youth brigade of the RSS, torched about 100 houses of Muslims in Ayodhya. Before they left the place they shouted the slogan 'YEH TOH SIRF JHANKI HAI, AB KASHI, MATHURA BAAKI HAI (This is only the trailer, now Kashi and Mathura remain). They kept their promise and they went to Varanasi where the Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex is located. In the name of modernization and beautification of the site they destroyed hundreds of structures there in the second week of November 2018 sparking fear about the repetition of the Ayodhya episode.This destruction and demolition will continue to go on in a bid to incite Hindu fanaticism, the ideology of BJP. They have nothing to do with religion. It is a political agenda BJP declared in its election manifesto when it first came to power in 2014. Its first target was Kashmir. Done with that, it went for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam to drive Muslims out of India to establish a 'pure' Hindu majoritarian state. Now the legal battle on the Babri Mosque-Ram Temple episode seems to be over. Last year in another verdict the Supreme Court gave the land where Babri Masjid was built to Hindus. It also gave another plot to Muslims to construct the mosque ending the legal battle of the two religious communities. In the month of August this year Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple at the site.Advani who started it in Pakistan in 1947 is yet to end his mission with the demolition of Babri Mosque. Varanasi is now the new target and after which will come the next move to repeat the history in Mathura. Now he is free from the net of law. An Indian court acquitted 32, including Advani, out of the total 49 of the charges of inciting a Hindu mob to demolish the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. The other 17 died natural deaths as the case was underway. It seems to be over but the historic mosque built in 1528 will never ever be erased out of the minds of the Muslims. The smouldering hostility it generated may not be healed so soon because historical and archaeological evidence showed no signs of Ram Temple underneath the mosque.Interestingly even Babur who built the mosque mentioned nothing about the temple when he ordered for the construction of the mosque there. Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, was not only a warrior fighting in the battle field he was also a good writer. No tiny details escaped his eyes that we can say from his diary Baburnama. He saw everything with the piercing eyes of a writer. Hills, dales, vales, brooks, naked boys moving around, culture of low people and even the differences between town and villages but he never mentioned the birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya.It was only mentioned in the preface of the book as a passing mention. The year the temple was built Babur was returning from eastern India to Agra. During his brief stay in Ayodhya he noticed no mosque there. He then ordered one of his generals Baki to build a mosque in Ayodhya. But he never mentioned the demolition of any sort of temple there. If there had been a temple it would have been naturally mentioned by Babur as he possessed unerring eyes that always looked for the details. He ordered Baki and the mosque was built. Before the mosque was built he moved to other places with his next mission. Historians say Babur might not have managed time to visit the mosques in his four-year rule. Even in his life time he may not have visited the site of the mosque.So it was the issue made out of no factual basis. One of the information an English researcher conjured up that the mosque was built on a fallen temple. BJP then made a mountain out of a molehill to whip up Hindu fanaticism in its own political interest. And it worked well to mould and pattern innocent people into its own fold. Ayodhya issue is not the end, it is the tip of an iceberg. Varanasi and Mathura are still in store. If Indian progressive forces cannot put up resistance against this retrograde move the secular fabric, whatever is still left, of the Indian society will fall apart in no time.The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor at the Daily Observer