

Against her will is against the law



The headline of the Manab Zamin, an authentic daily tabloid of Bangladesh edited by longtime journalist Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, couldn't be clearer about the obnoxious incident: "Chhatra League workers gang-raped wife tying up husband at MC College dormitory."



As the incident played out on television screen for several days in a row, it caused nausea about a growing rape culture in Bangladesh among many people not only within the country but also in different parts of the world. And the shocking new episode of rape brought Bangladesh again under the spotlight, and again for the wrong reasons.



While the country was overwhelmed with shock for one brutal incident of rape in Sylhet, another occurred in Cumilla in just 48 hours. In the latest incident, a physically handicapped teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man who reportedly attempted to harm her on multiple occasions in the past taking advantage of her disability.



After the incident as reported by Bangladeshi media, a group of influential local people tried to cover up the alleged crime. They collected an undisclosed amount of money from the man and gave it to the victim's father. Those local people also had her father sign a blank sheet of paper in an effort to keep the teenage girl's family quiet about the incident.



This practice is nothing new in Bangladesh. It has been going on all along especially in rural areas of the country. When incidents of sexual assault take place, some corrupt and influential local people engage themselves in this kind of unauthorized mediation. They take some money from the perpetrators and give it to the victims' families and this way thousands of rape cases go unreported each year in Bangladesh.



However, the country finds itself in the spotlight whenever a major incident of sexual assault like the one at the dormitory of Sylhet MC College occurs somewhere. After the ugly incident of rape in Sylhet, role of Saleh Ahmed, the principal of the college came under scrutiny for obvious reasons. And that was not very satisfactory under any consideration. Even after hearing such a big incident on his own college campus, the principal unwisely chose not to rush to the spot.



Instead he sent his deputies to the crime spot and went there hours later after such a brutal incident of sexual assault of a married woman while her husband was tied up by the perpetrators nearby. In interview with Bangladeshi media later, he asked reporters to think about his "limitations and helplessness." Well, if he was unable to work freely as the head of an educational institution, he should have resigned. Principal Ahmed cared more about his job and less about his institution.



After what happened at the Sylhet MC College dormitory, the burning question is: Why are women, teenagers and even baby girls are experiencing brutal sexual assaults nowadays almost routinely in Bangladesh? Analysts believe that a multitude of reasons are responsible for it, such as a lenient criminal justice system, corruption of police department, protection from influential people, social tolerance for sex offences and lack of government's attention.



As mentioned by Manab Zamin and other Bangladeshi newspapers, the six alleged sex offenders in the incident at Sylhet MC College dorm were activists of Chhatra League, the student front of the ruling Awami League party. And it was not for the first time Chhatra League workers were involved in this type of incidents. As reported by Bangladeshi media, perpetrators claiming as Chhatra League workers were also involved in similar crimes in the past.



Analysts believe that these alleged criminals have no loyalty for either Chhatra League or Awami League. These youths are causing an irreparable damage to both organizations by tarnishing their good name and image through their alleged criminal activities, they said adding that both organizations must take stern and swift actions against bad apples like these criminals who were allegedly involved in the Sylhet MC College mass-rape incident.



Once the thugs of the National Students Federation or NSF directly patronized by Pakistan's Ayub and Monaem Khan were involved in these types of despicable activities while Chhatra League was an ideal organization and that was precisely the reason this historic student group which played a glorious role in the past-especially in the 1960s-attracted a large number of students in every educational institution across the country.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has a Chhatra League background. However, the Chhatra League of her time was vastly different from the Chhatra League nowadays. A woman leader is naturally expected to be a little extra sensitive to any kind of brutal violence against women in her country. However, the Chhatra League activists, who were involved in Sylhet MC College gang rape incident, had no respect for Sheikh Hasina nor were they afraid of her government.



Ain O Salish Kendra or ASK, Bangladesh's flagship human rights organization reported 889 rape and 192 attempted rape incidents across the country during the January-August period of 2020. Of this alarming number of rape victims, 41 women were murdered while 9 committed suicide after their sexual assaults. A total of 665 rape cases were filed with various police stations in Bangladesh while there was no record of any case filing for another 224 rape incidents.



The most tragic fact is this that out of 889 rape victims 60 were under the age of only six while 133 were just children belonging to the age group of 7-12. With these shocking and incredible stories of rape, the questions that pop up naturally are: Where Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country is heading to? What kind of a monster country is it transforming into? Where is the criminal justice system of Bangladesh? Where are the law enforcers? Where is the civil society? Where is the government? All these are very genuine questions. Aren't they?



In its latest report on the sexual assaults in Bangladesh, Ain O Salish Kendra also reported few rape incidents involving police. ASK is not the only organization of Bangladesh that compiles reports on various human rights abuses in the country. Odhikar, another internationally known human rights organization of Bangladesh also reported 570 rape incidents across the country in January-June period of 2020. Among the victims, 363 were girls under the age of 18. Another 71 women were sexually harassed while 12 faced acid violence.



It's well past time for Bangladesh to reform its laws relating to sexual assaults, acid attacks and all forms of violence against women. It's also long overdue for strengthening enforcement of already existing laws with regard to rape and all kinds of harassments against women including teenagers and child. Courts of the country must ensure that rapists whoever they are must get quick and fitting punishment for each rape incident. Had Bangladesh been tough enough against this growing social problem, sexual assault cases would never rise to the current alarming level.



Many American dormitories have visible signs with words "against her will is against the law" to warn residents about sexual assaults against women. The young people of Bangladesh must be made aware that any kind of physical relationship with a woman-known or unknown-against her will is a violation of law and thus a crime for which there is a harsh punishment.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.















Bangladesh is fast-emerging as a notorious country for sex offences in South Asia and the latest evidence is the brutal gang rape of a married woman while her husband was tied up by a group of alleged perpetrators at a Sylhet college dormitory.The headline of the Manab Zamin, an authentic daily tabloid of Bangladesh edited by longtime journalist Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, couldn't be clearer about the obnoxious incident: "Chhatra League workers gang-raped wife tying up husband at MC College dormitory."As the incident played out on television screen for several days in a row, it caused nausea about a growing rape culture in Bangladesh among many people not only within the country but also in different parts of the world. And the shocking new episode of rape brought Bangladesh again under the spotlight, and again for the wrong reasons.While the country was overwhelmed with shock for one brutal incident of rape in Sylhet, another occurred in Cumilla in just 48 hours. In the latest incident, a physically handicapped teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man who reportedly attempted to harm her on multiple occasions in the past taking advantage of her disability.After the incident as reported by Bangladeshi media, a group of influential local people tried to cover up the alleged crime. They collected an undisclosed amount of money from the man and gave it to the victim's father. Those local people also had her father sign a blank sheet of paper in an effort to keep the teenage girl's family quiet about the incident.This practice is nothing new in Bangladesh. It has been going on all along especially in rural areas of the country. When incidents of sexual assault take place, some corrupt and influential local people engage themselves in this kind of unauthorized mediation. They take some money from the perpetrators and give it to the victims' families and this way thousands of rape cases go unreported each year in Bangladesh.However, the country finds itself in the spotlight whenever a major incident of sexual assault like the one at the dormitory of Sylhet MC College occurs somewhere. After the ugly incident of rape in Sylhet, role of Saleh Ahmed, the principal of the college came under scrutiny for obvious reasons. And that was not very satisfactory under any consideration. Even after hearing such a big incident on his own college campus, the principal unwisely chose not to rush to the spot.Instead he sent his deputies to the crime spot and went there hours later after such a brutal incident of sexual assault of a married woman while her husband was tied up by the perpetrators nearby. In interview with Bangladeshi media later, he asked reporters to think about his "limitations and helplessness." Well, if he was unable to work freely as the head of an educational institution, he should have resigned. Principal Ahmed cared more about his job and less about his institution.After what happened at the Sylhet MC College dormitory, the burning question is: Why are women, teenagers and even baby girls are experiencing brutal sexual assaults nowadays almost routinely in Bangladesh? Analysts believe that a multitude of reasons are responsible for it, such as a lenient criminal justice system, corruption of police department, protection from influential people, social tolerance for sex offences and lack of government's attention.As mentioned by Manab Zamin and other Bangladeshi newspapers, the six alleged sex offenders in the incident at Sylhet MC College dorm were activists of Chhatra League, the student front of the ruling Awami League party. And it was not for the first time Chhatra League workers were involved in this type of incidents. As reported by Bangladeshi media, perpetrators claiming as Chhatra League workers were also involved in similar crimes in the past.Analysts believe that these alleged criminals have no loyalty for either Chhatra League or Awami League. These youths are causing an irreparable damage to both organizations by tarnishing their good name and image through their alleged criminal activities, they said adding that both organizations must take stern and swift actions against bad apples like these criminals who were allegedly involved in the Sylhet MC College mass-rape incident.Once the thugs of the National Students Federation or NSF directly patronized by Pakistan's Ayub and Monaem Khan were involved in these types of despicable activities while Chhatra League was an ideal organization and that was precisely the reason this historic student group which played a glorious role in the past-especially in the 1960s-attracted a large number of students in every educational institution across the country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has a Chhatra League background. However, the Chhatra League of her time was vastly different from the Chhatra League nowadays. A woman leader is naturally expected to be a little extra sensitive to any kind of brutal violence against women in her country. However, the Chhatra League activists, who were involved in Sylhet MC College gang rape incident, had no respect for Sheikh Hasina nor were they afraid of her government.Ain O Salish Kendra or ASK, Bangladesh's flagship human rights organization reported 889 rape and 192 attempted rape incidents across the country during the January-August period of 2020. Of this alarming number of rape victims, 41 women were murdered while 9 committed suicide after their sexual assaults. A total of 665 rape cases were filed with various police stations in Bangladesh while there was no record of any case filing for another 224 rape incidents.The most tragic fact is this that out of 889 rape victims 60 were under the age of only six while 133 were just children belonging to the age group of 7-12. With these shocking and incredible stories of rape, the questions that pop up naturally are: Where Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country is heading to? What kind of a monster country is it transforming into? Where is the criminal justice system of Bangladesh? Where are the law enforcers? Where is the civil society? Where is the government? All these are very genuine questions. Aren't they?In its latest report on the sexual assaults in Bangladesh, Ain O Salish Kendra also reported few rape incidents involving police. ASK is not the only organization of Bangladesh that compiles reports on various human rights abuses in the country. Odhikar, another internationally known human rights organization of Bangladesh also reported 570 rape incidents across the country in January-June period of 2020. Among the victims, 363 were girls under the age of 18. Another 71 women were sexually harassed while 12 faced acid violence.It's well past time for Bangladesh to reform its laws relating to sexual assaults, acid attacks and all forms of violence against women. It's also long overdue for strengthening enforcement of already existing laws with regard to rape and all kinds of harassments against women including teenagers and child. Courts of the country must ensure that rapists whoever they are must get quick and fitting punishment for each rape incident. Had Bangladesh been tough enough against this growing social problem, sexual assault cases would never rise to the current alarming level.Many American dormitories have visible signs with words "against her will is against the law" to warn residents about sexual assaults against women. The young people of Bangladesh must be made aware that any kind of physical relationship with a woman-known or unknown-against her will is a violation of law and thus a crime for which there is a harsh punishment.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.