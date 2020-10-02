Call to make Vitamin A+ Campaign successful





A total of 2,506 health workers along with volunteers will be deployed at different centres to make the campaign successful. RAJBARI, Oct 1: Speakers at an orientation of journalists here on Wednesday underscored the need for making successful the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020 scheduled to be held from October 4.They were addressing the view-exchange meeting held in the Civil Surgeon (CS) conference room in the district town.Chaired by District CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Rajbari Press Club President Khadoker Abdul Matin, General Secretary and EPI Supervisor Md Kamal Hossain, addressed the meeting, among others.The CS said a total of 1,45,000 children will be administered Vitamin A capsules under the programme in the district.Of them, 15,987 children, aged between six months to one year, will be administered blue-coloured Vitamin A capsules, and 11, 256 children, aged between 1 year to 5 years, will be fed the red-coloured capsules in the district.A total of 2,506 health workers along with volunteers will be deployed at different centres to make the campaign successful.