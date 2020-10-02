Man crushed under train

NOAKHALI, Oct 1: A man was crushed under a train in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a Noakhali-bound train of Noakhali Express crushed the man, when he was crossing a rail line in Tokkar Pole area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Noakhali GRP Sub-Inspector Abdul Halim said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







