Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:49 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 1: A man was crushed under a train in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.
Local sources said a Noakhali-bound train of Noakhali Express crushed the man, when he was crossing a rail line in Tokkar Pole area, leaving him dead on the spot.
Noakhali GRP Sub-Inspector Abdul Halim said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to make Vitamin A+ Campaign successful
Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Joypurhat Md Mobarak Hossen
Man crushed under train
Elder sister of Tofail passes away
National Girl Child Day observed
Blood donation programme held at Tamuzuddin
Three persons murdered in two districts
Rice prices soar at Kalai


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft