Elder sister of Tofail passes away

BHOLA, Oct 1: Nurcheyara Begum, elder sister of former minister for commerce and industries Tofail Ahmed, died of old age complications in Bangla Bazar area of the district at around 7:30pm on Wednesday. She was 104.Her namaz-e-janaja was held in Dakshin Dighaldi Koralia Village on the Jame Masjid premises at 10:30am.Later, she was buried at her family graveyard.District Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, Superintend of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaisar and Water Development Board Caretaker Engineer Md Babul Akhter, among others, expressed deep condolence to the bereaved family members.