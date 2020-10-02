Video
National Girl Child Day observed

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

The National Girl Child Day was observed in the country on Wednesday. 
BHOLA:  On the occasion, district administration and Department of Women Affairs (DWA) jointly organised a discussion meeting. 
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Masud Alam Siddik was present as chief guest at the meeting presided over by Additional DC Md Atahar Mia.
The meeting was also attended by Additional DC (Education & ICT) Sankar Kumar Biswas, Bhola Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mizanur Rahman, DWA Officer Md Iqbal Hossain and Principal of A Rob School & College Shafia Khatun as special guests.
Officials of different public and private projects under the Women Affairs Department, beneficiaries and teenagers were present at the discussion.
LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, DWA organised a discussion meeting at its office where Sadar UNO Shafiqur Ridwan Arman Shakil was chief guest and Deputy Director (DD) (Acting) of district DWA Sultana Jobeda Khanam was in the chair.
Among others, Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Kazi Khaleda Akhter, woman leader Momtaz Begum, Journalist Robiul Islam Khan, and DWA Instructor Pervin Akhter were present as special guests.
NOAKHALI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner's office.
DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan was chief guest at the meeting while Additional DC Israt Sadmin was in the chair.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration and district DWA jointly organised a discussion meeting at DC office conference room where DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest and ADC (General) Munira was in the chair.
DD of district DWA Md Zakir Hossen delivered the welcome address while Additional Police Super (Crime & Admin) Mollah Azad Hossen was special guest.
Among others, woman activist Khaleda Akhter Hena, Soheli Akhter, teacher Ashim Pal, District Education Officer Sunil Chandra Sen, and Journalist Moniruzzman Nasim Ali spoke on the occasion.
RANGAMATI: To mark the day, district administration and district DWA jointly organised a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room where DC AKM Mamunur Rashid was chief guest and DD of district DWA Hosne Ara Begum was in the chair. DC Mamunur Rashid, in his speeches, said all should come forward to ensure sound health and safety of girl children for building a developed country.
He also said in the past, women had to face tortures for giving birth to girl children. But, now girl children are no longer unexpected. If the girl children can stand with high head, they can help building a better society.
BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised in the hall room of Upazila Office by upazila administration and DWA.
Bochaganj Upazila Chairman Advocate Md Zulfiquer Hossain was present at the meeting as chief guest it was presided over by UNO Chhanda Pal.
The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Upazila Vice-Chairperson Md. Noor Alam, Vice-Chairperson Putul Rani Ray, Upazila Social Welfare Officer Md. Piaru Islam and Trainer of Upazila DWA Tazrin Shashi, Bochaganj Upazila Press Club President Mir Md. Mosharraf Hossain and General Secretary Shamsul Alam.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: To mark the day, Upazila Parishad and the DWA jointly organised the programme.
The meeting was chaired by UNO Tajul Islam and addressed by Upazila Women Vice-chairman Reshma Akter, DWA Officer Khaleda Begum, Youth Development Officer Sarwar Sultan, and Acting Primary Education Officer Salma Akter.




Teachers, students and parents of various educational institutions of the upazila attended the discussion.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
