Blood donation programme held at Tamuzuddin



To mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamuzuddin Upazila Unit of Awami Swechchhasebak League organised a blood donation programme at Maddhya Bazaar in the upazila town on Wednesday. photo: observer

TAMUZUDDIN, BHOLA, Oct 1: To mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a blood donation programme was held at Tamuzuddin Upazila in the district on Wednesday.It was organised at Maddhya Bazaar in the upazila town by Upazila Awami Swechchhasebak League.Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, inaugurated the programme as chief guest.He said, in line with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has introduced Bangladesh to the world forum as developing country under her efficient leadership.In addition, MP Shawon inaugurated tree plantation, art exhibition and free wi fi zone.At the programme, Upazila AL President Fakhrul Alam Jahangir, General Secretary Fazlul Haq Dewan, Vice-Chairman Mahiuddin Poddar, and Swechchhasebak League President Ishtiak Hasan were, among others, present.