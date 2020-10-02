Three persons murdered in two districts





BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons were killed in a dispute over owing money in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ishan, 22, son of Milon Mia, and Monir Hossain, son of Sirajul Isla, residents of Lamabayek Village under Lalpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Md Jabed Mahmud said there has been a dispute between Bepari house and Mia house over owing money.

An altercation took place between Ali Ajam of Mia house and Dulal of Bepari house while gossiping at a tea stall in the area on Monday evening.

As a sequel to this, both groups equipped with lethal weapons swooped on each other on Tuesday evening, leaving Ishan of Bepari house dead on the spot and 10 others from both sides injured.

Later, injured Monir of Bepari house died on way to a hospital while the others were admitted to Ashuganj Upazila Health Complex and Brahmanbaria 250-bed General Hospital, said OC Jabed.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area and the situation is now under control, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A tea-stall owner was stabbed to death by miscreants in front of the DIG office in the city early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ador, 35, son of late Gafur Hossain of Rajpara area.

Rajpara PS OC Shahdat Hossain Khan said a group of miscreants attacked Ador in his tea stall at Bheripara intersection at around 12:30am and beat him up brutally.

At one stage, they stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Police suspect that Ador might have been killed over previous enmity, the OC added.















