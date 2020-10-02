Rice prices soar at Kalai





Minicate Rice is being sold by Tk 55 on Wednesday; the price was Tk 47 five days back; price of Katari Rice rose from Tk 45 to Tk 51 while BR-28 Rice from Tk 41 to Tk 47 and BR-29 Rice from Tk 39 to Tk 46.

Correspondent found the rates while visiting different wholesale and retail markets in Panchshirabazar, Kalai Paura Bazar, Matraihat, Punathat and Moslimganjhat and Molamgarihat of the upazila.

Morshed and Khalek, van-pullers in the municipality area, said "We are living from hand to mouth. How we'll buy rice at a high price as we have lower income in the pandemic situation."

Citing that no government official has taken any effective initiative, the inhabitants demanded proper monitoring of the authorities concerned to bring the market under control.

Abdul Taleb Sarder and Abdul Hannan Mandal, owners of Messrs Taleb Chaal Ghar and Messrs Bhai Bon Chaal Ghar at Panchshirabazar respectively, said they are selling rice at a high price as they bought the rice at high price too.

The retail traders said there is no crisis of paddy.

The mill owners have enough stock of rice as the farmers harvested Boro paddy one and a half months back.

Showing paddy crises, some dishonest mill owners are raising the price, they added.









However, Md Abdul Bari, president of Kalai Auto Major and Husking Mill Owners Association, alleged that the rice market is volatile due to a syndicate of some wholesale and retail traders.

Meanwhile, Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mubarak Hossain Parvej said the markets are being monitored as per the direction of the district deputy commissioner.

Legal action will be taken if any anyone stockpiles rice illegally, the UNO added.

