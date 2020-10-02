LGED starts village road maintenance



To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has started a month-long village road maintenance on Thursday in different upazilas of the country including Porsha Upazila of Naogaon and Lohagara Upazila of Chottagram.PORSHA, NAOGAON: On the occasion, Upazila Engineers' Office organised a programme on Kalaibari Bishwnapur Sarak. The programme was inaugurated by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Hamid RezaAt that time, Engineer Sultan Mahmud, Sub-Assistant Engineers Mamun-ur-Rashid and Abdus Sabur, and Nitpur Union Chairman Abul Kalam Shah were present.LOHAGARA, CHOTTAGRAM: On the occasion, a programme was inauguratedOn Upazila DC Grameen Sarak by Chattogram Zone Executive Engineer Mohan Chakma.At that time, Upazila Engineer Dibakar Ray and Putibila Union Chairman Haji Md Yunus were present, among others.