Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:49 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

4 ‘kill selves’ in three dists

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Naogaon and Bogura, in two days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A youth committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Nayan Ali was the son of Goni Mia of Kachutia Village in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Monirul Islam said Nayan had been urging his father to buy him a motorcycle for long. As his father could not buy it due to financial problem, Nayan took poison one week back and was seriously injured.
Later, he was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died at night, the UP member added. 
NAOGAON: Two persons including a schoolgirl committed suicide in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat and Mohadevpur upazilas of the district on Sunday.
A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila on Sunday night.
Deceased Sadia Sultana Jui, 14, a ninth grader at Dhamoirhat Girls' High School, was the daughter of Md Juwel Hossain of Uttar Chakjadu Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Jui hanged herself with scurf from the ceiling at her room in the house at around 9pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind killing her killing self could not be known yet.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.  
On the other hand, a man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.
Deceased Toraf Hossain, 36, was the son of Nazir Uddin, a resident of Gofanagar Purbapara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Toraf hanged himself at home at around 12:30am.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known yet. 
BOGURA: A madrasa boy committed suicide by hanging himself in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 15, son of Abdur Rashid of Bashbaria Village under Kharna Union in the upazila, was an eighth grader at Bashbaria madrasa.
Kharna UP Chairman Sazedur Rahman Shahin said Sabbir hanged himself at home in the afternoon as his father did not buy him a smart phone. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintend of Police Sanatan Chakrabarti confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to make Vitamin A+ Campaign successful
Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Joypurhat Md Mobarak Hossen
Man crushed under train
Elder sister of Tofail passes away
National Girl Child Day observed
Blood donation programme held at Tamuzuddin
Three persons murdered in two districts
Rice prices soar at Kalai


Latest News
Afran Nisho's father passes away
Police force turns into Bangabandhu's 'people's police' : Home Minister
Nobel prizes in year marked by pandemic
Gang-rape of Housewife: Judicial probe body visits MC College
Nagad cuts cash-out charge to Tk 9.99
Former UNO Wahida discharged from hospital
Tigers to play first intra-squad match Friday
Stocks end week in upbeat
Vitamin A plus campaign begins on Oct 4
Women’s T20 Challenge: Two Bangladeshis to take part
Most Read News
45 years of China-BD relations: Admiration and optimism
Closure of educational instts extended till Oct 31
Dhaka (North) BCL VP Sabuj held on rape charges
UNO Waheeda discharged from hospital, taken to CRP
21 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
UP chairman among three held for murder in Mymensingh
Charge framing hearing against Prothom Alo Editor, 9 others Oct 13
Bangladesh considers China as one of its most valued partners: Sheikh Hasina
Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka detained for defying ban
Minister: Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft