4 ‘kill selves’ in three dists





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A youth committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Nayan Ali was the son of Goni Mia of Kachutia Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Monirul Islam said Nayan had been urging his father to buy him a motorcycle for long. As his father could not buy it due to financial problem, Nayan took poison one week back and was seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died at night, the UP member added.

NAOGAON: Two persons including a schoolgirl committed suicide in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat and Mohadevpur upazilas of the district on Sunday.

A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila on Sunday night.

Deceased Sadia Sultana Jui, 14, a ninth grader at Dhamoirhat Girls' High School, was the daughter of Md Juwel Hossain of Uttar Chakjadu Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Jui hanged herself with scurf from the ceiling at her room in the house at around 9pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind killing her killing self could not be known yet.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, a man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Toraf Hossain, 36, was the son of Nazir Uddin, a resident of Gofanagar Purbapara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Toraf hanged himself at home at around 12:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known yet.

BOGURA: A madrasa boy committed suicide by hanging himself in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 15, son of Abdur Rashid of Bashbaria Village under Kharna Union in the upazila, was an eighth grader at Bashbaria madrasa.

Kharna UP Chairman Sazedur Rahman Shahin said Sabbir hanged himself at home in the afternoon as his father did not buy him a smart phone. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police Sanatan Chakrabarti confirmed the incident.















