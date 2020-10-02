Video
Rohingyas vandalise vehicles, loot houses for extortion

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, Oct 1: A group of armed Rohingya men have vandalised motor vehicles and looted houses in Kutupalang Bazar area of Ukhia Upazila in the district.
Eyewitnesses said the armed gang openly vandalised CNG-run auto-rickshaws in the bazar and attacked local houses several times on Monday afternoon as they did not get extortion money.
Additional police have been deployed in the area as tension escalated there, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia Police Station Ahmed Sanjur Morshed.
One villager Jafar Alam and worker leaders alleged that rohingyas seized a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Rohingya Camp No. 17 on September 18 and demanded Tk 4 lakh.
As the vehicle owner Jafar Alam did not agree to pay the amount, 50 to 60 rohingya people led by Master Munna, Yusuf and Faisal, equipped with weapons attacked Jafar's hosue, vandalised and looted it.
The Rohingya gang also went to CNG worker's office, vandalised table and chair there, and threatened to kill worker leader Soyed Hossain and vehicle owner Jafar.
CNG association and local villagers protested the Rohingya attack after the incident and demanded the arrest of the attackers, recovery of the auto-rickshaw and compensation for looted houses.
However, police are working in the area to keep the situation under control, the OC added.


