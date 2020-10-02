

1,150 ha Aman fields submerged at Fulbari, Manda

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Incessant rain for the last six days and onrush of hilly water from upstream have submerged 550 hectares (ha) of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) fields in low-lying areas of Fulbari Upazila in the district.

The Aman fields belonging to marginal farmers of six unions have been submerged due to the fourth time flood. The farmers have turned directionless.

Many of the farmers planted saplings for the second and the third times. But the growing fields got destroyed time and again.

Farmers Kartik Chandra Sarker of Bhangamor Union and Sirajul Haque and Babul Hossen of Borovita Union said four to five bighas of lands belonging to each have been flooded. If the heavy rain and swelling in the river continue further, more lands will be inundated.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, for the current Aman season, a total of 11,426 ha have been targeted for planting in the upazila. Against the target, 11,720 ha have been cultivated. For flooding in the low-lying areas, 550 ha have been inundated.

Despite that the Aman production will not suffer, he added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: The third time flood has submerged about 600 ha Aman fields in Manda Upazila of the district.

Locals said the flood hit for the third time as the broken parts of the flood protection embankment were not repaired by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in time.

They alleged that BWDB gave assurance for repairing the cracked points of the embankment. In this connection, contractor was appointed. But the cracked points were not repaired due to the negligence of the BWDB and the contractor.

Farmers claimed they bought Aman saplings at higher prices and planted those for the second time on the assurance of the BWDB. But, the flood submerged their Aman lands.

Sources said Atari River was flowing four cm above danger mark at Jotbazaar point, triggered by heavy rain and upstream tidal water. It eroded three points of the flood protection dyke.

The third time flood marooned people of at least 30 villages under Bishnupur, Nurullabad and Keshabpur unions in the upazila.

A farmer Akkas Pramanik of Par Nurullabad Village under Nurullabad Union said, "As the BWDB started to repair the eroded points, I became hopeful and planted Aman saplings in two-bigha lands. I had to spend Tk 11,000 for purchasing and planting saplings in the lands."

Other farmers of the same village Sirajul Islam spent Tk 17,000 for planting saplings in four-bigha lands and Golam Mostafa spent Tk 13,000 planting saplings in three-bigha lands.

Besides, Zahid Hasan of Par Shimla Village and Azizar Rahman of Nahala Kalupara Village in Bishnupur Union had to spend the same for planting Aman saplings.

Manda Upazila Krishak League General Secretary (GS) and Bishnupur Union Parishad (UP) Member SM Golam Azam said the people of at least 30 villages under three unions were marooned for 20 days following flooding in July last. After the flood situation improved, farmers planted Aman saplings by mid-August.

He also said, due to swelling since Friday last, the Atrai River water entered localities through the broken points at Nurullabad, Jokahat and Chakrampur. As a result, the newly planted Aman fields were submerged shattering all hopes of the farmers.

Keshabpur UP Member Nazrul Islam said, since one month, the BWDB started repairing the broken parts by dumping sand with two small dredgers. But, if they would use excavator machine, the broken points could be repaired quickly.

Bishnupur Union Krishak League GS Aminul Islam said for the negligence of the BWDB and the contractor, the people of the areas faced flood for the third time.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rakibul Hasan said they had applied to the BWDB for repairing the broken points. Later, on BWDB's assurance, farmers planted Aman saplings. But, for not repairing the points timely, the flood submerged the Aman fields.

Denying negligence, BWDB Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Khan said, the third time flood has hit a bit early. For time shortage, the broken points could not be repaired.















