Four win ‘alternate’ Nobel

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1: A Belarusian pro-democracy campaigner, an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer, a US civil rights attorney, and a Nicaraguan activist on Thursday won a top Swedish honour sometimes called "the alternative Nobel Prize.

Ales Bialiatski of Belarus and his NGO Viasna, Nasrin Sotoudeh of Iran, Bryan Stevenson of the United States and indigenous rights and environmental activist Lottie Cunningham Wren of Nicaragua share the Right Livelihood Award.

Ole von Uexkull, Executive Director of the Right Livelihood Foundation, said this year's laureates were united in their "fight for equality, democracy, justice and freedom." -AFP