Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:48 AM
Navalny blames Putin

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, Oct 1: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning on Thursday, as he vowed to return to Russia to press on with his opposition campaign.
In the first media interview since his poisoning, Navalny gave harrowing details of his collapse on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after he was poisoned by what the West identified as the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner also said he would not be cowed by the experience, pledging to get fit as soon as possible to continue his fight.
"Not returning would mean that Putin has achieved his aim. And my job now is to stay the guy who's not afraid," he told the Spiegel weekly.
"I will not give Putin the gift of not returning to Russia," he said, adding that for him "Putin is behind this act, I don't see any other explanation."   -AFP


