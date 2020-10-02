Video
Friday, 2 October, 2020, 1:48 AM
3 India soldiers killed by Pak fire

Published : Friday, 2 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Three Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in what an army spokesman described as an unprovoked firing of weapons by Pakistani forces at the border in the disputed region of Kashmir, in a fresh eruption of tensions.
Firing frequently erupts along the Line of Control, or the ceasefire line in Kashmir, which both the nuclear-armed countries claim in full.
Indian army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan had launched unprovoked firing in the Nowgam sector early on Thursday, killing two Indian soldiers and wounding four.
Another Indian soldier was killed in overnight firing by Pakistan troops in the Poonch sector. "Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," Kalia said.
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.   -REUTERS


