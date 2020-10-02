New Armenia, Azerbaijan shelling despite calls for halt





Police also deployed in large numbers in the streets of Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway province, after two explosions, as drones buzzed overhead and sirens sounded during the night.

The rival Caucasus nations have been locked in a bitter stalemate over the Karabakh region since the collapse of the Soviet Union when the ethnic Armenian region broke away from Azerbaijan.

The fiercest clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in years over the region ignited Sunday and confirmed deaths neared 130 as fighting raged for a fifth day.

Armenian defence ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said fighting had "intensified" in the morning following fewer exchanges at night and that its troops had repelled Azerbaijani attacks.

He claimed that Armenian forces inflicted "enormous losses" over the night and into the morning, killing 350-360 Azerbaijani troops, downing three helicopters and destroying 15 armoured vehicles as well as drones. -AFP















